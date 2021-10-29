UFC 267: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (October 30, 2021)?

The biggest promotion in the world of mixed martial arts will be back an enormous card at UFC 267 this weekend.

The event will go down on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This will be the first non pay-per-view numbered event for the promotion since UFC 138 in 2011.

UFC 267 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira. The co-main event will feature a battle between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen over the interim bantamweight belt as the champion Aljamain Sterling recovers from his injuries.

Despite not being a main or co-main event, the lightweight contest between Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev on the main card has garnered a lot of media attention, especially with internet sensations Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik now involved.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira - Timings

Following are the UFC 267 timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC 267 prelims will commence from 10:30 AM ET/ 7:30 AM PT, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT on Saturday, October 30.

United Kingdom

For the UK audience, the UFC 267 prelims will begin at 3:30 PM BST, October 30, followed by the main card at 7 PM BST on Saturday.

India

The prelims of UFC 267 will begin at 8 pm IST, October 30, followed by the main card at 11:30 pm IST on Saturday.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC 267 card on Saturday night.

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira (Men's light heavyweight) - Main Event

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen (Men's bantamweight) - Co-main Event

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker (Men's lightweight)

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura (Men's heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev (Men's welterweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir (Men's light heavyweight)

Preliminary Card

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba (Women's strawweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (Men's featherweight)

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov (Men's middleweight)

Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint Denis (Men's welterweight)

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (Men's light heavyweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy (Men's featherweight)

Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski (Men's middleweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento (Men's flyweight)

Here is Dana White's preview of UFC 267.

