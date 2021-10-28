"Smash you" - Internet star Hasbulla Magomedov sends message to Dan Hooker ahead of his fight with Islam Makhachev

Hasbulla Magomedov is rooting against Dan Hooker in the Kiwi's upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. The Russian internet star posted a stern warning on his social media, telling Dan Hooker to "be careful."

Hasbulla, the social media sensation known as 'Mini Khabib', is a fellow Dagestani like Islam Makhachev. In the video he posted, Hasbulla said to Hooker:

"Dan Hooker, listen to me my brother. Smash you be careful."

UFC 267 is happening in Abu Dhabi on the legendary UFC Fight Island. Islam Makachev has massive support because many see him as the heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov's throne.

Makhachev broke into the top five of the UFC's lightweight division after putting on a dominant display against Thiago Moises in his first main event earlier this year. Hasbulla became a massive star through his hilarious TikTok videos and imitations of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

How did the 'beef' between Hasbulla and Dan Hooker start?

At a recent media scrum, Dan Hooker was asked if he knew that Hasbulla was going to attend UFC 267 to support Islam Makhachev. Hooker responded by saying Hasbulla "picked the losing horse" and that the social media star's foe Abdu Rozik was on his team. He also went on to say he was "training Abdu" and that he had a "horse in the race."

While the banter between 'The Hangman' and Hasbulla may be all fun and games, the Kiwi lightweight is a deadly serious competitor inside the octagon. He is well aware of the hype and support behind Islam Makhachev and wants to be the man to spoil the party.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dan Hooker accepted the fight against Islam Makhachev on short notice after the Dagestani's original opponent, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, was forced to withdraw. Hooker and Makhachev will fight in a three round lightweight bout on the main card of UFC 267 this Saturday.

The Kiwi fighter upped the ante by recently asking for the fight to be made a five rounder. Islam Makhachev responded by saying that a five round fight would be worse for 'The Hangman'. That said, there has been no official word on the fight being moved from three to five rounds.

Edited by Avinash Tewari