UFC 268 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC 268 more than lived up to the hype, with exciting fights from start to finish.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler blew the roof off Madison Square Garden Arena by delivering a thrilling back-and-forth contest that ended with a victory for 'The Highlight'. The bout was awarded Fight of the Night honors, with both lightweights taking home $50,000 each.

Marlon Vera, Chris Barnett, Alex Pereira and Bobby Green took home a bonus cheque of $50,000 for their spectacular finishes at UFC 268.

Fight of the Night: Gaethje vs. Chandler



Fight of the Night: Gaethje vs. Chandler

Performance of the Night: Vera, Barnett, Periera, Green

UFC 268 ended with a unanimous decision victory for Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman squared off in the main event of UFC 268 for the welterweight title. The bout was a thrilling event, with both fighters having their moments.

Ultimately, the contest ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' as the three judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of the welterweight champion.

In the co-main event of UFC 268, Rose Namajunas took on Zhang Weili in a rematch for the strawweight title. The fight was a closely contested affair that went the full 25-minute distance. 'Thug' picked up the win via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 49-46, 48-47 and 47-48 in Namajunas' favor.

UFC veteran Frankie Edgar went toe-to-toe with Marlon Vera in a bantamweight contest. 'Chito' delivered a highlight-reel worthy front kick knockout in the third round of the fight. Vera is now riding a two-fight win streak in the UFC.

Shane Burgos took on Billy Quarantillo in a featherweight bout. The two 145-pounders delivered high-paced action. The contest ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'Hurricane'. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Burgos.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler went to war in the opening fight of the UFC 268 main card. Both lightweights gave it their all in the octagon and, contrary to popular predictions, the fight somehow managed to last the entire 15 minutes. 'The Highlight' ended up winning the contest via a unanimous decision.

