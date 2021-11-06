"He's gonna get knocked out again if he's not careful" - Daniel Cormier explains what Colby Covington needs to do to dethrone Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

Daniel Cormier feels No.1 contender Colby Covington will have to wrestle with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and complete takedowns in order to claim the belt at UFC 268 in New York on Saturday.

Usman (19-1) defeated Covington (16-2) via TKO in the fifth and final round at UFC 245 in December 2019 to complete his first successful title defense. The duo will compete in the rematch at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking to the live UFC 268 weigh-in panel, former two-division champ and ESPN analyst Cormier stressed that 'Chaos' can't beat 'The Nigerian Nightmare' if he keeps the fight standing like in the first match.

"I think it comes out to Covington more than Usman because I think Covington needs to get takedowns. Because he has to use it to try to tire Usman out. I think that was probably the biggest surprise for him in fight one. It was that the pace that he put on Robbie Lawler, on RDA (Rafael dos Anjos)... he didn't have to do that on Usman, who was able to just stand with him. He needs to try to wrestle him more to try and really attack the gas tank of Usman if he wants a chance. Because if he just stands with him with the improvements Kamaru's made, he's gonna get knocked out again if he's not careful," said Cormier.

Both Usman and Covington have officially made weight for the 170-pound main event.

Kamaru Usman has the longest active winning streak in the UFC

Kamaru Usman is on a 14-bout winning streak in the UFC right now. He is only behind the former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who has 16 straight victories, in the list of longest winning streaks in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Usman is also currently ranked No.1 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He has made four successful welterweight title defenses so far and has never been taken down in the UFC.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' lost the only fight of his professional MMA career way back on May 24, 2013.

