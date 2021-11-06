UFC 268: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (November 6, 2021)?

A packed Madison Square Garden in New York City will witness one of the most explosive UFC cards of the year this weekend.

UFC 268 is set to go down on Saturday, November 6. In the main event, Colby Covington will challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title for the second time.

Women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will put her belt on the line against former champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event.

UFC @ufc



🏆 @RoseNamajunas vs 🇨🇳 Zhang Weili



[ The second chapter of a budding rivalry is upon us 📖🏆 @RoseNamajunas vs 🇨🇳 Zhang Weili #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3pxVxYV The second chapter of a budding rivalry is upon us 📖🏆 @RoseNamajunas vs 🇨🇳 Zhang Weili[ #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3pxVxYV ] https://t.co/C5NA0xHHcQ

In another highly-anticipated bout, former title challengers Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will meet in a lightweight fight. Both will be attempting to bounce back from their previous title losses.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Television Channels

Here are the necessary details to watch the event live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

Find out more about UFC 268 timings and the full card here and other details about legal live streaming here.

United States

The early prelims, prelims and pay-per-view main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $69.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $89.98 with one year's ESPN Plus subscription and access to the UFC pay-per-view together.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC 268 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time.

India

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The UFC 268 main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard