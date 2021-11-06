UFC Fight Night 268 crackstream, reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

UFC 268 is set to go down on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at New York's Madison Square Garden. There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

Welterweight king Kamaru Usman will face his bitter rival Colby Covington in a title fight rematch to defend his belt for the fifth time, in the main event of the night.

The co-main event will see Rose Namajunas try and retain her women's strawweight title against former champion Zhang Weili.

In another exciting matchup of the card, lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will face each other to bounce back from their respective title losses.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the UFC 268 pay-per-view card on in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

United States

The entire UFC 268 card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $69.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC 268 at $89.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. including the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card of UFC 268 will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The UFC 268 early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. That will you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kindom

The UFC 268 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which are cancellable at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract too.

India

In India, the UFC 268 main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs 299 for a month, Rs 699 for six months and Rs 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

