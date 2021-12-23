5 reasons why UFC 269 will be remembered as a classic event

A successful year for the UFC is always capped off by an end-of-the-year pay-per-view card capable of capviating fans for weeks to come and setting the stage for the following year. UFC 269 turned out to be one of the top UFC events of the year. The final pay-per-view of 2021 had everything MMA fans could dream of in a fight card.

The card produced nine finishes, six 'Performance of the Night' bonuses and two memorable title fights that will be talked about for weeks to come. Here are five reasons why UFC 269 will be remembered as a classic event.

#5. UFC 269's epic performances on the preliminary card

The main card of UFC 269 will be talked about for a long time. However, the preliminary card was equally impressive due to stunning performances by Gillian Robertson, Tony Kelley, Bruno Silva and Andre Muniz.

Bruno Silva is a powerful striker who was able to successfully extend his winning streak to seven in a row by knocking out Jordan Wright in the first round. The Brazil native has compiled a 22-6 professional record which includes 19 finishes via knockout making him one of the most dangerous middleweights to face in 2022.

Submission ace Andre Muniz was equally impressive after extending his own winning streak to eight by submitting Eryk Anders in the first round. The No.13-ranked UFC middleweight captured the attention of MMA fans around the world after submitting Brazilian legend Ronaldo Souza in the first round back in May of 2021.

Gillian Robertson picked up a much-needed win after suffering a two-fight losing streak. The women's flyweight veteran used her powerful ground game to withstand the striking of Priscila Cachoeira in round one and submitted the Brazilian in round two.

Tony Kelley's aggressive style was on full display as he continuously pressed forward and eventually secured a TKO via elbows, defeating favorite Randy Costa in the second round.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim