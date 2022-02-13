UFC 271 prelims full results and highlights: Relive all the back-and-forth action from the exciting Adesanya vs. Whittaker prelims

The UFC 271 prelims and early prelims were stacked cards featuring some exciting matchups. Heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski took on Jared Vanderaa in the last prelims bout of the night.

Women's MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi took on surging prospect Casey O'Neill in the last fight of her career at the UFC 271 prelims. The early prelims also featured the debut of Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike Mathetha aka 'Blood Diamond'.

UFC 271 prelims result

Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Casey O’Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo via submission (1:48 of Round 3)

Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC 271 early prelims results

Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via submission (3:24 of Round 2)

Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond via submission (4:38 of Round 1)

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC 271 prelims highlights

Andrei Arlovski took on Jared Vanderaa in his 37th UFC outing to close the prelims action at UFC 271. While Arlovski emerged as the early aggressor, Vanderaa gained some momentum in the latter rounds. However, 'The Pitbull' did enough to earn a closely contested split decision win.

UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi made her final walk to the octagon against surging flyweight Casey O'Neill. 'The Happy Warrior' delivered an absolute war despite coming up on the short side of a split decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🤛 #UFC271 ambas conectando en los intercambios de golpes 🤜 ambas conectando en los intercambios de golpes 🤜💥🤛 #UFC271 https://t.co/RWH7JBukij

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC271 Mostró nivel! @KingCaseyMMA derrota a Roxanne Modafferi por decisión dividida Mostró nivel! @KingCaseyMMA derrota a Roxanne Modafferi por decisión dividida 👏 #UFC271 https://t.co/4qZpT4IT6y

The UFC 271 prelims also featured a bantamweight clash between surging prospects Kyler Phillips and Marcel Rojo. Phillips put up a flawless performance on his way to a third-round submission win over Rojo.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC271 No paran de atacarse, cómo califican la pelea hasta ahora? No paran de atacarse, cómo califican la pelea hasta ahora? 💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/NbAyJP08h8

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Se acaba la pelea, @KyMatrix somete a Marce Rojo en round 3 #UFC271 Se acaba la pelea, @KyMatrix somete a Marce Rojo en round 3 #UFC271 https://t.co/udZiATaLnM

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC271 Oficial, @KyMatrix derrota a Marce Rojo por sumisión (barra de brazo) en round 3 Oficial, @KyMatrix derrota a Marce Rojo por sumisión (barra de brazo) en round 3 💪 #UFC271 https://t.co/8FzkDHireT

Another City Kickboxing talent, Carlos Ulberg, faced Fabio Cherant in a light heavyweight clash to start the UFC 271 prelims action. Ulberg controlled the range and pace to outstrike Cherant, picking up a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC271 Peligroso intercambio al cierre del round 1. Vamos al round Peligroso intercambio al cierre del round 1. Vamos al round ✌️ #UFC271 https://t.co/Nf2qLnclon

UFC 271 early prelims highlights

Mana Martinez and Ronnie Lawrence closed off the early prelims action with a bantamweight bout. Apart from a late fight scare, Lawrence dominated Martinez over three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision win.

AJ Dobson took on Jacob Malkoun in a middleweight clash in the UFC 271 early prelims. Malkoun picked up a closely contested unanimous decision victory after going toe-to-toe over the course of three rounds.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC271 Nadie se quiere perder estas peleas! Miren el nivel de competencia Nadie se quiere perder estas peleas! Miren el nivel de competencia 👊#UFC271 https://t.co/aKytgjRrPi

The early prelims also featured a bantamweight battle between Douglas Silva de Andrade and Sergey Morozov. The bout was an absolute barnburner as long as it lasted. Andrade managed to sink in a rear naked choke after dropping his opponent in the second round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🤛 #UFC271 BOOM! Al suelo en round 1, Sergey Morozov mostrando su nivel de golpeo BOOM! Al suelo en round 1, Sergey Morozov mostrando su nivel de golpeo 💥🤛 #UFC271 https://t.co/X4pFaGA7s8

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC271 Agresivo y efectivo tanto en pie como en piso se muestra Sergey Morozov Agresivo y efectivo tanto en pie como en piso se muestra Sergey Morozov 😲 #UFC271 https://t.co/Ru6piKiurJ

UFC Español @UFCEspanol SE ACABA! @DSilva_MMA duerme a Sergey Morozov de manera salvaje en round 2! 🤯 #UFC271 SE ACABA! @DSilva_MMA duerme a Sergey Morozov de manera salvaje en round 2! 🤯 #UFC271 https://t.co/BCu27bGAHW

Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike Mathetha made his promotional debut against Jeremiah Wells at UFC 271. Wells made quick work of 'Blood Diamond', putting him to sleep with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Buscando el suelo Jeremiah Wells para contrarrestar los golpes de Blood Diamond #UFC271 Buscando el suelo Jeremiah Wells para contrarrestar los golpes de Blood Diamond #UFC271 💥 https://t.co/oyAmW6EHb1

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC271 LO DURMIÓ! @JeremiahWellsM2 quita el invicto de Blood Diamond en round 1! LO DURMIÓ! @JeremiahWellsM2 quita el invicto de Blood Diamond en round 1! 💤 #UFC271 https://t.co/GycR8RlVpH

William Knight and Maxim Grishin started off the action with a heavyweight clash. Grishin was unable to finish Knight despite dropping him late in the fight but managed to earn a dominant unanimous decision victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Clara estrategia de Maxim Grishin con patadas altas abriendo round 1! #UFC271 Clara estrategia de Maxim Grishin con patadas altas abriendo round 1! #UFC271 https://t.co/pShPuqbN16

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Cambia el plan de juego y la pelea va al suelo, atentos a este round 2! #UFC271 Cambia el plan de juego y la pelea va al suelo, atentos a este round 2! #UFC271 💥💥💥 https://t.co/ATxg2Rj9yT

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew