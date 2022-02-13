×
UFC 271 prelims full results and highlights: Relive all the back-and-forth action from the exciting Adesanya vs. Whittaker prelims

UFC 271 prelims and early prelims full results
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Feb 13, 2022 09:30 AM IST
The UFC 271 prelims and early prelims were stacked cards featuring some exciting matchups. Heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski took on Jared Vanderaa in the last prelims bout of the night.

Women's MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi took on surging prospect Casey O'Neill in the last fight of her career at the UFC 271 prelims. The early prelims also featured the debut of Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike Mathetha aka 'Blood Diamond'.

UFC 271 prelims result

Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Casey O’Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo via submission (1:48 of Round 3)

Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC 271 early prelims results

Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via submission (3:24 of Round 2)

Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond via submission (4:38 of Round 1)

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC 271 prelims highlights

Andrei Arlovski took on Jared Vanderaa in his 37th UFC outing to close the prelims action at UFC 271. While Arlovski emerged as the early aggressor, Vanderaa gained some momentum in the latter rounds. However, 'The Pitbull' did enough to earn a closely contested split decision win.

Veremos KO? Comienzan conectando duro 😬 #UFC271 https://t.co/WNPC43Nery
Luego de tres rounds de guerra, @AndreiArlovski derrota a Jared Vanderaa por decisión dividida 💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/WuHnqmVOPp

UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi made her final walk to the octagon against surging flyweight Casey O'Neill. 'The Happy Warrior' delivered an absolute war despite coming up on the short side of a split decision.

Todo en juego para ambas competidoras 🔥 #UFC271 https://t.co/Lwnr7QfB2S
ambas conectando en los intercambios de golpes 🤜💥🤛 #UFC271 https://t.co/RWH7JBukij
Grito de guerra! 🗣💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/j7RdZH1bPf
Un ritmo de pelea imparable han mantenido estas chicas 🌪 #UFC271 https://t.co/buTnAwqQcB
Mostró nivel! @KingCaseyMMA derrota a Roxanne Modafferi por decisión dividida 👏 #UFC271 https://t.co/4qZpT4IT6y

The UFC 271 prelims also featured a bantamweight clash between surging prospects Kyler Phillips and Marcel Rojo. Phillips put up a flawless performance on his way to a third-round submission win over Rojo.

ESTO ES GUERRA! #UFC271 https://t.co/gy1ef11hcg
Sin reservas, se dan con todo 💥💥💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/0Y8Fk66tDU
Contra ataca Marce ahora, una pelea cerrada #UFC271 https://t.co/kMRw2az5rk
No paran de atacarse, cómo califican la pelea hasta ahora? 💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/NbAyJP08h8
Se acaba la pelea, @KyMatrix somete a Marce Rojo en round 3 #UFC271 https://t.co/udZiATaLnM
Oficial, @KyMatrix derrota a Marce Rojo por sumisión (barra de brazo) en round 3 💪 #UFC271 https://t.co/8FzkDHireT

Another City Kickboxing talent, Carlos Ulberg, faced Fabio Cherant in a light heavyweight clash to start the UFC 271 prelims action. Ulberg controlled the range and pace to outstrike Cherant, picking up a unanimous decision victory.

Peligroso intercambio al cierre del round 1. Vamos al round ✌️ #UFC271 https://t.co/Nf2qLnclon
Ulberg mostrando superioridad en la técnica #UFC271 https://t.co/0hZu0yD6Qx

UFC 271 early prelims highlights

Mana Martinez and Ronnie Lawrence closed off the early prelims action with a bantamweight bout. Apart from a late fight scare, Lawrence dominated Martinez over three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision win.

BOOM! Ronnie Lawrence anota un knock down! 🤜💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/fH7NZJeDhR
Aquí viene el segundo knock down! @RLawrenceUFC está buscando el KO 😯 #UFC271 https://t.co/canmwLHoLF
WOW! Tercer knock down! 💥💥💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/a4MbkvTTpQ
WOW!!!! Miren este regreso de Mana Martinez 🤯 #UFC271 https://t.co/8bWp4xXNEu
Luego de tres intensos rounds, @RLawrenceUFC derrota a Mana Martinez por decisión unánime 💪 #UFC271 https://t.co/heJpHXzrP5

AJ Dobson took on Jacob Malkoun in a middleweight clash in the UFC 271 early prelims. Malkoun picked up a closely contested unanimous decision victory after going toe-to-toe over the course of three rounds.

Nadie se quiere perder estas peleas! Miren el nivel de competencia 👊#UFC271 https://t.co/aKytgjRrPi
Buscando la remontada ahora Jacob Malkoun 💥💥💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/z1YqiNihBp
Impredecible, así es este juego. Cómo califican la pelea hasta ahora? #UFC271 https://t.co/Go9tDFs7zp
Oficial, @Mambamalkoun derrota a AJ Dobson por decisión unánime en #UFC271 https://t.co/OtKBXw6HSS

The early prelims also featured a bantamweight battle between Douglas Silva de Andrade and Sergey Morozov. The bout was an absolute barnburner as long as it lasted. Andrade managed to sink in a rear naked choke after dropping his opponent in the second round.

BOOM! Al suelo en round 1, Sergey Morozov mostrando su nivel de golpeo 💥🤛 #UFC271 https://t.co/X4pFaGA7s8
Agresivo y efectivo tanto en pie como en piso se muestra Sergey Morozov 😲 #UFC271 https://t.co/Ru6piKiurJ
Miren esto!!!! Ahora toma control de la pelea @DSilva_MMA en round 2! #UFC271 https://t.co/gViFfBsYyL
QUE SECUENCIA!!!! 🎥💥 #UFC271 https://t.co/tuYAikVvqs
SE ACABA! @DSilva_MMA duerme a Sergey Morozov de manera salvaje en round 2! 🤯 #UFC271 https://t.co/BCu27bGAHW
Oficial, @DSilva_MMA 🇧🇷 derrota a Sergey Morozov por sumisión (estrangulación trasera) #UFC271 https://t.co/bpFZahpC7R

Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike Mathetha made his promotional debut against Jeremiah Wells at UFC 271. Wells made quick work of 'Blood Diamond', putting him to sleep with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

BIENVENIDOS‼️ 😯 #UFC271 https://t.co/fu3UxjmEnx
Buscando el suelo Jeremiah Wells para contrarrestar los golpes de Blood Diamond #UFC271 💥 https://t.co/oyAmW6EHb1
LO DURMIÓ! @JeremiahWellsM2 quita el invicto de Blood Diamond en round 1! 💤 #UFC271 https://t.co/GycR8RlVpH
Oficial, @JeremiahWellsM2 derrota a Blood Diamond en round 1 por sumisión (estrangulación trasera) #UFC271 👏 https://t.co/NVAqYg6fT6

William Knight and Maxim Grishin started off the action with a heavyweight clash. Grishin was unable to finish Knight despite dropping him late in the fight but managed to earn a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Clara estrategia de Maxim Grishin con patadas altas abriendo round 1! #UFC271 https://t.co/pShPuqbN16
Cambia el plan de juego y la pelea va al suelo, atentos a este round 2! #UFC271 💥💥💥 https://t.co/ATxg2Rj9yT
Imponentes tres rounds peleados por @MaximGrishin vamos a la decisión oficial! #UFC271 https://t.co/yEfs6PQxZg

No hay sorpresa aquí! @MaximGrishin vence a William Knight por decisión unánime #UFC271 https://t.co/oM1D3uS5RU

