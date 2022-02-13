UFC 271 prelims full results and highlights: Relive all the back-and-forth action from the exciting Adesanya vs. Whittaker prelims

The UFC 271 prelims and early prelims were stacked cards featuring some exciting matchups. Heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski took on Jared Vanderaa in the last prelims bout of the night.
Women's MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi took on surging prospect Casey O'Neill in the last fight of her career at the UFC 271 prelims. The early prelims also featured the debut of Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike Mathetha aka 'Blood Diamond'.
UFC 271 prelims result
Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Casey O’Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo via submission (1:48 of Round 3)
Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
UFC 271 early prelims results
Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)
Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via submission (3:24 of Round 2)
Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond via submission (4:38 of Round 1)
Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
UFC 271 prelims highlights
Andrei Arlovski took on Jared Vanderaa in his 37th UFC outing to close the prelims action at UFC 271. While Arlovski emerged as the early aggressor, Vanderaa gained some momentum in the latter rounds. However, 'The Pitbull' did enough to earn a closely contested split decision win.
UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi made her final walk to the octagon against surging flyweight Casey O'Neill. 'The Happy Warrior' delivered an absolute war despite coming up on the short side of a split decision.
The UFC 271 prelims also featured a bantamweight clash between surging prospects Kyler Phillips and Marcel Rojo. Phillips put up a flawless performance on his way to a third-round submission win over Rojo.
Another City Kickboxing talent, Carlos Ulberg, faced Fabio Cherant in a light heavyweight clash to start the UFC 271 prelims action. Ulberg controlled the range and pace to outstrike Cherant, picking up a unanimous decision victory.
UFC 271 early prelims highlights
Mana Martinez and Ronnie Lawrence closed off the early prelims action with a bantamweight bout. Apart from a late fight scare, Lawrence dominated Martinez over three rounds to pick up a unanimous decision win.
AJ Dobson took on Jacob Malkoun in a middleweight clash in the UFC 271 early prelims. Malkoun picked up a closely contested unanimous decision victory after going toe-to-toe over the course of three rounds.
The early prelims also featured a bantamweight battle between Douglas Silva de Andrade and Sergey Morozov. The bout was an absolute barnburner as long as it lasted. Andrade managed to sink in a rear naked choke after dropping his opponent in the second round.
Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike Mathetha made his promotional debut against Jeremiah Wells at UFC 271. Wells made quick work of 'Blood Diamond', putting him to sleep with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.
William Knight and Maxim Grishin started off the action with a heavyweight clash. Grishin was unable to finish Knight despite dropping him late in the fight but managed to earn a dominant unanimous decision victory.
