UFC 275 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka will be the next pay-per-view offering from the MMA juggernaut, and it is stacked with a series of exciting matchups for the fight fans. The event will take place on June 12 (June 11 in the US) at the Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. It will feature five bouts on the main card, including two title fights.

In the main event, Glover Teixeira will put his light heavyweight title on the line against No.2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka. 'Denisa' will be in his first UFC title fight when he makes his third promotional appearance this weekend.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a women's flyweight title showdown between Valentina Shevchenko and the surging Taila Santos. The Brazilian will look to pull off a major upset when she faces 'Bullet' for the 125-pound belt.

In another intriguing matchup, former UFC women's strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will collide for a second time, hoping to produce another Fight of the Year candidate.

UFC 275 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC 275 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The entire UFC 275 card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC 275 at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. This includes the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The UFC 275 early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC 275 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can also add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight preview below:

