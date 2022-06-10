UFC 275: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (June 11, 2022)?

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka is set to go down on June 12 (June 11 in the US) from the Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The pay-per-view event is stacked with two title fights and a series of exciting matchups for the fans.

At the top of the main card, light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will look to make his first successful title defense when he faces No.2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka.

In the co-main event, 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her title on the line against No.4-ranked Taila Santos. 'Bullet' will try to defend the title for the seventh time against the Brazilian, who is a relative newcomer to the promotion.

The main card will also see former women's strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili clash for a second time in what promises to be an all-out war.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can watch the UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka pay-per-view card in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

Early prelims and the pay-per-view will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription as well as access to the UFC pay-per-view.

For the UFC 275 prelims, viewers can tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight preview below:

