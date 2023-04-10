Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about everything that went down at UFC 287.

#5. Former POTUS Donald Trump graced Miami-Dade Arena with his presence

Donald Trump walked into Miami-Dade Arena sometime after the main card began. Florida, being a predominantly red state and well-known for their love of Trump, welcomed the former U.S. President with a massive pop from the crowd.

Donald Trump received a standing ovation at UFC 287 and then the crowd started chanting "USA!"

Donald Trump is a big fan of mixed martial arts. He has previously attended previous events of the promotion, most memorably UFC 244 headlined by the B.M.F. title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

#4. Sam Hughes lets slip that her boyfriend bet $1K on her

In light of the betting probe into James Krause's activities, the UFC announced that no fighter or their coach, team member, or family member was permitted to wager on any fight held by the promotion.

Strawweight contender Sam Hughes scored a unanimous decision win over Jacqueline Amorim on Saturday night. Speaking to the media, she admitted that her boyfriend had bet $1,000 on her to win.

Sam Hughes says her boyfriend bet $1,000 on her to win and she wants "all of it"

The MMA world was immediately concerned about the consequences of her revelation and let their opinion known on social media. Some even joked that her name might show up on UFC Roster Watch next, which is a Twitter account that monitors any fighter being added or removed from the promotion's roster.

#3. Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira - A Rivalry for the Ages

One of the most fabled rivalries in the history of mixed martial arts possibly came to a conclusion on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya finally managed to settle the score and conquer his demons who took the intimidating form of one Alex Pereira.

In a story like no other, Pereira chased Adesanya to the glitz and glamor of the UFC just because 'The Last Stylebender' once said in an interview that he had left his two kickboxing losses to 'Poatan' behind. His signing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship cast a long shadow on Adesanya's dominant middleweight reign and eventually ended it.

History was stacked against Adesanya in the rematch and so was the constant criticism from the fans. But the Nigerian-born Kiwi showed from which cloth he's cut at UFC 287. He returned the knockout favor in the second round and in celebration, shot three arrows at an out-cold Pereira, one for each of the defeats.

Despite all, the two showed what great sportsmen they were in an incredible backstage moment where they acknowledged each other and shared a hug. With the win, Adesanya also won himself the 50K bonus and rapper Drake more than $2.7 million in betting money.

#2. Jorge Masvidal retires from MMA

Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after suffering a fourth consecutive loss at the hands of Gilbert Burns. He called it quits while speaking to Joe Rogan during the octagon interview.

Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances of his retirement, Masvidal got a hero's farewell by retiring in front of his home crowd as well as his favorite president. The MMA world will remember him for years to come.

Michael Chandler, who was among the many UFC fighters who paid tribute to 'Gamebred', put it perfectly:

"If that was the last time we saw @GamebredFighter …what a dream he created with his two bare hands. What a pleasure to watch all these years."

Masvidal retired with his record of fastest-ever knockout still intact from when he kneed Ben Askren out cold in 5 seconds.

#1. Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald together fought out a masterpiece at UFC 189. It was announced during Saturday's live broadcast that the fight will soon be in the Hall of Fame.

Robbie Lawler is in attendance at #UFC287 to receive his #UFCHOF honors in person

Interestingly, Robbie Lawler is the only fighter still fighting in the promotion, who also competed the last time a card took place in Miami.

