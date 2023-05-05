Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about this weekend's event, Jorge Masvidal's father's arrest, and more.

#3. UFC 288 loses another matchup

A preliminary bout between Daniel Santos and Johnny Munoz Jr. set to go down on UFC 288 fell through due to an injury suffered by Santos.

There is no timeline yet on when or if the fight will be re-booked. The news is devastating for Santos, who was looking to build his first streak in the promotion following a defeat in his debut and a knockout victory in the second fight.

The card will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and returning former double champ Henry Cejudo. The two have been feuding online for a long time, which will finally culminate in Saturday's main event.

#2. Jorge Masvidal's father gets arrested for shooting someone

Jorge Masvidal's father has reportedly been arrested for allegedly shooting an individual during an argument at their house in Miami. According to a report by Andy Slater, Masvidal's father was taken into custody after police swarmed his son's Florida residence.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops.



The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me. SLATER SCOOP: Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops. The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me.

Slater's report further stated that 'Gamebred' was not at the house when the incident took place. He was out promoting his bare-knuckle boxing event which takes place on Friday night.

Andy Slater @AndySlater More: Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened.



He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing event which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena. More: Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened.He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing event which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena.

New reports have revealed that Masvidal Sr. has been arrested and formally charged with second-degree attempted murder. The victim was shot in both arms. The cops found a .38 caliber gun in the kitchen when they stormed the house.

TMZ Sports has revealed the name of the victim to be Luis Leoncini.

#1. EA Sports adds two new fighters

EA Sports finally added surging lightweight Arman Tsarukyan and dynamic featherweight Ilia Topuria to the UFC 4 roster. Both received 4.5 ratings overall, 4 stars in grappling, 5 stars in striking, and 4.5 stars in health.

𝙒𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿 🇦🇺 @WonderbreadMMA



Can't wait to use them both to bash Paddy Pimblett Topuria and Tsarukyan are finally in UFC 4Can't wait to use them both to bash Paddy Pimblett Topuria and Tsarukyan are finally in UFC 4Can't wait to use them both to bash Paddy Pimblett 🔥 https://t.co/Ys1amVFhcB

There is still no confirmed date for the release of UFC 5.

Poll : 0 votes