Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Henry Cejudo pulling out of a card, the Italian government chiming in on the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight, and more.

#3. Henry Cejudo pulls out of UFC 292

Henry Cejudo will not be fighting at UFC 292 because of a shoulder injury.

He was supposed to face Marlon 'Chito' Vera on August 19 on the undercard of the Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley bantamweight title fight.

Cejudo announced the news on his social media platforms. He also added that he and his wife are expecting a child in October, which is yet another reason to not fight anytime soon.

"I got an MRI on my right shoulder that revealed a tear that requires 6-8 weeks of rehab. I stretched it out as far as I could because I love that Chito matchup, but between my shoulder and my baby expected on October 25, it’s the best decision for me and my family to not fight in August."

Cejudo reiterated that his title aspirations remain the same. He also said he hoped the UFC could find a quick replacement to face Vera on the card.

#2. Italian government offers up Colosseum for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

New developments have taken place in the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight rumors.

TMZ has reported that Italy's Minister of Culture reached out to the Meta CEO with an offer to host the fight at Rome's Colosseum. Both Zuckerberg and Musk have shown interest in the fight and it has been sent over to the UFC president Dana White for consideration.

Musk confirmed the same on Twitter.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Some chance fight happens in Colosseum Some chance fight happens in Colosseum

The Colosseum, the infamous venue for the Roman Empire's gladiator matches, is nearly 2000 years old and the largest standing amphitheater in the world.

#1. Cory Sandhagen accuses 'Chito' Vera fight judge of bias

One of the more outrageous split-decision dissents in recent times took place in the Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera fight earlier this year in March.

Judge Joel Ojeda, who was officiating a UFC card for the first time, scored the bout 48-47 in favor of Vera which led to a huge controversy. Thankfully, the other two judges' scores ensured a deserved win for 'Sandman', but fans erupted in outrage at the falling quality of MMA judging.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Sandhagen revealed that he had a history with the judge that may have affected how he scored the fight:

"I had a bad encounter with that guy years ago because he reffed one of my guys' fight horrendously and I let him have it and I let him know that he did a really bad job. So I think that guy just didn't like me to be honest."

Catch Sandhagen's comments in the video below (23:42)

Poll : 0 votes