Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk in the Colosseum: Italian govt. contacts Meta CEO

The rumored Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight may take place at the grandest of venues.

According to TMZ, an official from the government of Italy has reached out to Zuckerberg with an offer to host the UFC fight between the two billionaires at Rome's Colosseum.

The report says Italy's Minister of Culture contacted the Facebook founder a few days ago about the matter. Both Zuckerberg and Musk are interested in the proposal. In fact, Zuckerberg has forwarded the message to Dana White, who has expressed interest in promoting the potentially billion-dollar fight.

Elon Musk confirmed the offer on his Twitter:

"Some chance fight happens in Colosseum."

The Colosseum is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and the largest standing amphitheater in the world to date despite its age. Completed in the year 80, it was used to host the Roman Empire's infamous gladiator matches along with several other public events.

There have been no events held inside this 2,000-year-old amphitheater in the modern day, except for a charity event performed by Paul McCartney in 2003. Most events are held outside of the grand structure.

Mark Zuckerberg reached out to a UFC fighter for training

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are seemingly taking the fight seriously and even training for the same. Multiple interactions on social media are hinting at the same, as well as fighters' statements.

Several fighters, including Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Henry Cejudo have offered their services to both men. Musk even replied to Georges St-Pierre's tweet, accepting his proposal to train him for the fight.

UFC fighter Kevin Lee claims the Meta CEO has reached out to him for training. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports ahead of his return bout in the UFC, 'The Motown Phenom' said:

"I got an offer to go and train with Zuckerberg and he's legit. He's for real. He's really into it."

Watch Kevin Lee's comments below from the 06:00 mark:

TMZ says the fight is almost certainly happening and Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are "all in." They are negotiating the specifics with Dana White on a daily basis, even multiple times each day for more than a week.

