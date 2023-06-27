Create

Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo, Jorge Masvidal, Andrew Tate: MMA fighters who have picked sides in Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg feud 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jun 27, 2023 06:39 GMT
MMA fighters weigh in on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg in the UFC [Images via: @Cobratate on Twitter]
A prospective UFC bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has sparked heated debate among MMA fans around the world.

UFC president Dana White's enthusiasm for bringing the fight to fruition has stoked the flames of speculation even more. The potential clash is shaping up to be quite a showdown, with several fighters already picking their sides, and some even offering their training and sparring services.

Musk vs Zuckerberg CAGE FIGHT: How I Accidentally Caused ItTwo days ago, I tweeted about META’s competitor to Twitter called ‘Threads’.I took a few jabs at Meta, then referenced their Chief Product Officer saying how they’ve "been hearing from creators and public figures who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/SuSNAOCwOm

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate wasted no time in responding to the proposed fight, extending an offer to train Elon Musk and boldly asserting that the CEO of SpaceX and Twitter would not lose under his guidance. Tate further justified his choice by highlighting Zuckerberg's Meta platforms' decision to ban him for his outspoken views on the alleged adverse effects of the COVID vaccine.

Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose.

Veteran MMA fighter and former UFC welterweight Jake Shields, renowned for his controversial political and social takes, offered to fly to Austin, Texas, to train Musk. Tate's younger brother Tristan also offered to be present in the Twitter thread.

@elonmusk @imPenny2x If you need help training ill fly out to Austin
@jakeshieldsajj @elonmusk @imPenny2x I’ll be there
@TateTheTalisman @elonmusk @imPenny2x With me and you he would be in good hands and beat the fuck out of Zuck

Elon Musk also received the support of UFC royalty Georges St-Pierre and Jorge Masvidal, who have offered their training expertise, further solidifying the list of fighters rallying behind the business tycoon for his potential victory.

Former UFC champ GSP offered to train Elon Musk for his fight against Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/KG9HguZjoA
@elonmusk lmk we get some work in 👊🏽

Other fighters who offered their help included the mercurial Sean Strickland, MMA veteran Dominick Cruz, and popular Russian social media personality Hasbulla.

ElonIf you need a trainer Just send me location twitter.com/elonmuskaoc/st… https://t.co/2KN9nLkQMh
Man fuck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass....@elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!
UFC Legend Dominick Cruz Offers To Train Elon Musk For Mark Zuckerberg Fight tmz.me/McAOfRa

Elsewhere, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was amongst the first to voice his support of Mark Zuckerberg. The CEO of Meta platforms also received the support of former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!
Hey @finkd! Let's train together man. Get ready! Count with me.I'm going to Vegas, and we can stat training!#UFC twitter.com/HappyPunchProm…
Sorry @elonmusk, but I gotta go with my guy Mark Zuckerberg when the fight goes down. Make it happen @danawhite! #CoachTripleC 🏆🏆🏆FULL BREAKDOWN: youtu.be/78hwXu5GYp0 https://t.co/Jj3dHx4l2K

Legendary MMA fighter Royce Gracie, who paved the way for a generation of aspiring fighters, sided with Mark Zuckerberg, while YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul also offered his support.

@elonmusk, I will train you for the Octagon or the mat @danawhite#jiujitsu #tesla #mma #elonmusk #markzuckerberg #ufc https://t.co/vTVBFnFxsp
Elon I will gladly promote your fight against Zuck, we can do it in the PFL on ESPN+ for charity. @elonmusk twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

UFC welterweight Colby Covington predicts dominant victory for Elon Musk, slams Mark Zuckerberg as "thief, beta soy boy"

The ever-controversial Colby Covington recently weighed in on the proposed fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg in the UFC, siding clearly with the Twitter CEO.

Musk and Zuckerberg's rivalry took an unexpected turn when their social media exchange raised the idea of a cage fight. Dana White's confirmation of his active role in bringing the fight to fruition has intensified the rumors, amplifying the belief that the proposed Musk vs. Zuckerberg fight could indeed become a reality.

In a recent interview with Laura Ingram on Fox News, Covington voiced his unflinching faith in Musk's skills, stating:

"It wouldn't even be competitive. Mark Zuckerberg, he brings beta, soy-boy energy. Elon Musk, he brings alpha energy. He's a man of the people. He's looking to restore free speech. He's looking to fight corruption and collusion at the highest levels of government... He talks the talk and he walks the walk."

Covington continued:

"I don't think Zuckerberg will ever get in the octagon with him and if he did, I don't think he'll be the same person again."

Catch Covington's comments below:

