UFC 293 payouts: Sean Strickland cashing biggest bag of career, Israel Adesanya with a 'superstar' purse, and more expected purses

UFC 293 will be a card of firsts. It will be Israel Adesanya's first-ever fight in Sydney, Australia, and Sean Strickland's first-ever UFC title fight as he takes a crack at capturing his foe's middleweight championship. Unfortunately, it isn't the strongest card on paper, as it lacks many marquee names.

The initial matchup was expected to be Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis, but the South African was forced to withdraw due to a foot injury. Thus, Sean Strickland has stepped in as a short-notice replacement. Thus, he will be reportedly rewarded for his efforts with a massive paday.

According to TheSportsDaily.com, UFC 293 won't just mark a massive payday for him, but the biggest payday of his career. Similarly, reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya will earn a massive payday of his own. But what are the specific figures and what of the other fighters on the card?

TheSportsDaily.com has estimated an aggregate payment of over $3 million for UFC 293, with Israel Adesanya expected to earn $1,042,000 as the headline act. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland will pocket a career high of $532,000. The co-main event is a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov.

Despite Tuivasa being a hometown hero, as he is himself from Sydney, he will earn less than his opponent at $261,000. Meanwhile, Volkov will pocket $311,000. Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos will square off in the third-last bout of the main card, with the Angolan-Portuguese earning $46,000.

His Brazilian foe, on the other hand, will make $16,000. Justin Tafa and Austen Lane will each earn $44,000 and $16,000, respectively. Lastly, for the main card, Tyson Pedro and Anton Turkalj will pocket $66,000 and $16,000 respectively.

Is UFC 293 the first time the promotion has been to Sydney, Australia?

UFC 293 is not the first time that the promotion has been to Sydney, as it previously held five different events in the city. The last time was UFC Fight Night 121 in 2017, which featured a heavyweight clash between former 265-pound champion Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura.

Furthermore, the event is the first pay-per-view in Sydney since UFC 127, which took place 12 years ago in 2011. Unfortunately, the promotion's return to the city has come under less than ideal circumstances, with its original main event scrapped and the card lacking much star power outside of the headline bout.