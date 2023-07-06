BREAKING: Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov reportedly set for UFC 293 in Sydney

Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov are reportedly set to face each other at UFC 293 on September 10.

With the matchup, Tuivasa will return to action in his home country of Australia. 'Bam Bam' has seemingly signed to fight former Bellator champion and fellow heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov at the upcoming Sydney-held pay-per-view event.

MMA Junkie journalist Mike Bohn was the first to report the news.

Tai Tuivasa will look to recover from his back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane. His defeat to the latter in Paris snapped his five-fight winning streak.

Alexander Volkov, on the other hand, will walk into the bout riding a two-fight winning streak, having defeated both Alexandr Romanov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round TKO.

With the Russian's form in mind, 'Bam Bam' will have to be at his extraordinary best to return to winning ways in front of his fellow Australians.

