UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 weigh-ins: When will the fighters step on to the scale? 

This weekend sees UFC 294 take place in Abu Dhabi, and the event has quickly become one of 2023’s most highly anticipated.

In the headline bout, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in a late-notice rematch.

The co-headliner, meanwhile, pits Khamzat Chimaev against Kamaru Usman in a middleweight bout, with the winner likely to challenge Sean Strickland for the 185lbs title in the near future.

Earlier today, the fighters involved in the top bouts had their first face-offs, with Chimaev and Usman in particular getting intense before being separated by Dana White.

The face-offs followed the event’s media day, which saw Makhachev accuse Volkanovski of accepting this weekend’s bout purely for the money.

Next up are the weigh-ins for Saturday’s event, which will take place tomorrow (October 20) at 8:50am GST. For fans in the US, this will either be 12:50am ET or 9:50pm PT.

UK fans will need an early start, meanwhile, as the weigh-in show will take place at 6:50am GMT, while fans in India will need to tune in at 11:20am IST.

The weigh-in show is closed to the public in Abu Dhabi, but fans can still check it out on a number of streaming sites, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com.

UFC 294: Can Khamzat Chimaev make weight?

One fighter well worth keeping an eye on at the weigh-ins will be Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ badly missed weight for his planned bout with Nate Diaz last September, resulting in the entire card for UFC 279 being switched up.

Chimaev ended up submitting Kevin Holland in an impromptu middleweight bout. However, based on today’s media day, some fans are now suggesting the promotion may have been involved in Chimaev’s weight snafu in order to switch the card up deliberately.

