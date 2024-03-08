UFC 299 is already breaking records, with a day remaining before the card. Elsewhere, Drake may have cursed Francis Ngannou.

Sportskeeda MMA is back with the day's top MMA news.

UFC 299 gate nearly touches top Conor McGregor gate earnings

Conor McGregor features in five out of the top 10 biggest-selling UFC gates events, including the top three.

At No.4 was UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, which was reportedly toppled by UFC 299 with a gate of $13.75 million, according to Dana White.

Expand Tweet

Drake bets $615,000 on Francis Ngannou

Drake, who is notoriously well-known for "cursing" athletes and causing them to lose, in a long-running social media joke, has bet on Francis Ngannou to win against Anthony Joshua.

In a Stake betting slip uploaded on Instagram, Drake revealed that he wagered $615,000 on 'The Predator'. If the former UFC heavyweight champion outclasses the veteran boxer, Drake will cash out more than $1 million.

Check out the betting details below:

Fans jokingly expressed concern for Ngannou on social media, saying that the "Drake Curse" could hit him too.

MMA fan page oocmma wrote:

"There’s no worse feeling as a fight fan than waking up on fight day and seeing this post about your fav fighter."

MizBee30 wrote:

"The drake curse 😂😂 Congratulations AJ😩"

KSI reacts to Akira Toriyama death

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama breathed his last on Mar. 1 due to acute subdural hematoma at the age of 68, according to the franchise's website.

Dragon Ball was a milestone anime and one of the earliest of its kind to gain mainstream popularity. It introduced the particular genre of television to many who grew up in the 90s and continues to be a source of nostalgia.

KSI, being born in 1993, is understandably a fan of Dragon Ball and subsequently, its creator, Toriyama. Mourning the death of the mangaka, the YouTuber-boxer tweeted:

"Ah man…This man has changed my life, more than he’ll ever know. What he created inspired me so much, from when I was a kid, getting bullied in school, till now. He’s honestly one of the reasons I’m where I am today. Taught me to believe in myself even when I had nothing left…To go further beyond… This one has really hurt me man… Rip Toriyama. Thank you for everything!"

Expand Tweet