Dana White has yet to announce the headliner for UFC 300, but a former fighter believes he already knows what it is going to be. Elsewhere, fans have gone as far as drawing up a petition to change the result of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis.

Chael Sonnen predicts a main event for UFC 300

After last Saturday's event, Chael Sonnen believes the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis will culminate in a championship fight at UFC 300.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"I do predict for you that Izz's gonna fight du Plessis - very confident in that. I predict for you they're gonna fight at 300 or at least the organization's gonna go for that."

However, Sonnen also pointed out that Adesanya doesn't plan on returning to the gym before March, which means he would not be ready to compete for five rounds by April 13.

While it is true that Adesanya recently spoke about an injury that would keep him out of the gym till late February, he has also shared clips of him hitting the pads and doing light training with Eugene Bareman.

Amanda Nunes is considering MMA return

Amanda Nunes retired from MMA and vacated her two belts back in June 2023 after a successful title defense against Irene Aldana. However, she isn't ruling out a comeback.

Speaking with Megan Olivi, Nunes told ESPN MMA that she feels she made the right call by retiring, but she still feels young and thinks like a champion.

'The Lioness' said:

"I think I made the right decision, retiring, resting a little bit, taking care of the babies. [I] can’t leave Nina [Nunes] with two babies by herself. So I’ve been enjoying it, too... But I’m still healthy and powerful, smart, think like a champion. I still feel like a champion, so we’ll see."

Watch Nunes' comments below from 2:10:

Fans petitioning to overturn Sean Strickland's title defeat

While Sean Strickland has been a class act in his defeat to Dricus du Plessis, some of his fans seem unwilling to show similar sporting spirit.

In the wake of UFC 297, multiple petitions have been filed on change.org regarding the fight. While most demand a rematch to be scheduled immediately, one in particular is seeking an outright overturning of the result.

Fight results are seldom overturned in MMA, but they are not common. However, a fan petition is unlikely to make any impact on Dana White or UFC matchmakers. Failed drug tests, violation of rules gone unnoticed during the fight, and errant calculations are some of the reasons such a decision is taken.

Started by an individual called James Green, the petition in question has set a goal of 50 signatures, of which 47 are collected at the time of this writing.

While claims of "robbery" are quite common on UFC social media nowadays, especially after a split decision, some fans feel filing a petition is a step too far. Others agree with it.

