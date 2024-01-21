Khamzat Chimaev, Dillon Danis, and rest of MMA world react as Dricus du Plessis becomes new middleweight champion beating Sean Strickland

South African challenger Dricus du Plessis dethroned middleweight champion Sean Strickland in the opening pay-per-view of the year, UFC 297.

Strickland put his title on the line for the first time since acquiring it in an upset against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 last year. His reign proved to be a short-lived one as a fiercely fought contest went du Plessis' way via split decision on the judges' scorecards.

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev was the first to react as he immediately called for a title matchup against Dricus du Plessis on the upcoming historic UFC 300 card.

"See you soon biplisi ufc300 [saluting face emoji]"

He also posted a video of himself saying 'now it's my time'.

Dillon Danis also reacted to the fight's result and took aim at Strickland.

"F**k Sean Strickland."

Fans also pointed out their observations from the intense five-round bout.

"Strickland's languid approach in this fight has screwed him over. There was very little offence from his end whereas Du Plessis made remarkable adjustments spontaneously in round 2 and round 3, picked the pace up in round 4 and really went for it."

"Final 30 seconds of strickland vs duplessis had all the technical skill of toddlers in a mosh pit."

Some fans cried foul over the split decision victory citing Strickland's political views as a reason for alleged bias.

"They couldn’t beat Strickland. They couldn’t cancel Strickland. So they robbed Strickland. Welcome to the new world ladies & gentlemen. Scared of the truth, scared of the real. So they eliminate them. Soyboy behavior."

"Second UFC PPV in a row where the liberal judges showed their bias. First Colby, now Strickland. Both results can be overturned if Mike Pence has the courage. #UFC297"

"Well, I guess this settles it. The only way to succeed in the UFC is to be a lib loving bud light drinking snowflake!"

Sean Strickland keeps it short after losing to Dricus du Plessis - 'I was being a f*****g pussy'

Sean Strickland was gracious in his loss to Dricus du Plessis and immediately congratulated his opponent.

Strickland admitted that he did not express himself fully in their five-round 'war' and called for a rematch. He also showed his appreciation for the supportive Canadian crowd.

“I called it, from day one, it was going to be a f*****g war. Hats off to the new champ. F*****g hell was a goddamn war. I’m salty, I’m going to say I won that but maybe I was being a f*****g p***y... Let’s run it back. Congrats champ, you’re the man, I’m out of here.”

Strickland's title reign in the UFC lasted a little over four months.

Check out his comments below: