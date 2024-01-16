Once again, UFC 300 is stealing the headlines in MMA media on a Tuesday, with a massive title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis set to go down over the weekend.

Sportskeeda's daily MMA Roundup is back with another rumor for the marquee pay-per-view card and other top updates of the day.

#3 Israel Adesanya is rumored to fight at UFC 300

From reports of Leon Edwards headlining to rumors of Khabib Nurmagomedov's return, the internet is currently flooded with UFC 300 speculations - some of them believable, others are outrageous.

The latest is from the X handles @hokage_mma, which claims Israel Adesanya will take on the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis on April 13 if both parties are fit to compete. If not, Magomed Ankalaev will challenge Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight belt, as Jamahal Hill will not be ready in that time.

If Pereira does not participate at UFC 300, he will defend his belt against Hill in Rio, Brazil on May 4.

Fans found the information hard to digest, as exciting as it may sound.

#2 Jiri Prochazka had staph before fighting Alex Pereira

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Jiri Prochazka said that he suffered from a staph infection days before taking on Alex Pereira at UFC 295. He said that he trained only one week out of the last five weeks ahead of the fight because of the nasty infection that spread on his leg and even traveled to his ear.

However, he did not consider pulling himself out of the fight.

Prochazka stated:

"Doesn't matter. I am a warrior and I'm going to fight."

Catch Jiri Prochazka's comment below:

Fans were furious with Prochazka for fighting with a potentially unhealed staph infection and exposing his opponent to it as well. One called him "irresponsible", while another demanded that he be suspended for the action.

#1 Jon Jones: A "dream match" Khamzat Chimaev believes he can win

Khamzat Chimaev, who doesn't have many nice words to spare for most fighters, believes Jon Jones is still the best in the world. But he also believes he can beat him in a fight.

Speaking on the Smile 2 Jannah podcast, 'Borz' said:

"Jon Jones still is the best fighter in the world right now. He has most title defenses, he’s a two-weight class champion, and he never lost still. He’s the youngest champion in UFC (history)... So for sure he’s dream match for everyone who wants to be in the history (books)."

About a fight with 'Bones', Chimaev said:

"Depends which weight class. He’s now a heavyweight. You’re asking me? For sure I think I will win. That’s a hard fight for everyone."

Chimaev's teammate Alexander Gustafsson is a previous rival of Jones, one who is believed to have given him the most difficult fight of his career.