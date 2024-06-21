The curse upon UFC 303 seems to continue as it may have lost another main card fight. Meanwhile, Devin Haney has said he plans on pursuing further legal actions against Ryan Garcia.

Carlos Ulberg is reportedly out of UFC 303

The UFC 303 card is shaken up once again.

According to Ariel Helwani and MMA Fighting, Carlos Ulberg is out of the June 29 event for undisclosed reasons. He was originally set to fight Jamahal Hill after Khalil Rountree Jr. was forced out over drug issues.

After Hill pulled out of UFC 303 due to an injury, Ulberg was booked against Anthony Smith. Per Helwani, Smith will remain on the UFC 303 card and possibly face Roman Dolidze instead.

Devin Haney to take legal action against Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia has been handed a one-year ban and purse forfeiture sentence by the New York State Athletic Commission for testing positive for ostarine in his fight against Devin Haney. The fight's result, which saw Garcia win, has been overturned to a 'No contest'.

After the news broke, Haney took issue with most of the forfeited purse going to Garcia's management, Golden Boy Promotions. As per the latest update, he plans to take further legal action.

He told TitleSportsNet:

"My lawyers will do what they've gotta do to prove that in court against Ryan. We will take legal action because it has affected me - not only financially, but mentally and everything." [H/t Michael Benson]

Tyson Fury gets "delusional" about the Oleksandr Usyk fight

During a recent appearance on FUROCITY by Tyson Fury, the British boxer opened up on his loss to Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year. After initially accusing the judges of bias due to geopolitical reasons (Usyk is Ukrainian), Fury has now blamed "fun" for his loss:

"My problem in that fight - probably had too much fun. It was probably too easy. It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer and I was just enjoying it too much, messing around. [I] paid the ultimate price in round nine where I got a 10-8 round and got clipped. That’s what happens when you have too much fun."

