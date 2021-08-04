Ranking the 5 most athletic fighters in the UFC today

It goes without saying that all UFC fighters are exceptional athletes. To make it all the way to the octagon, one has to display top notch strength, speed, endurance and technique.

Retired fighters such as Henry Cejudo and Ronda Rousey are former Olympians, with Cejudo even securing gold. Other fighters from yesteryear such as Brock Lesnar were simply genetic anomalies; built differently to the average human being.

In 2021, the UFC continues to play host to a variety of truly gifted fighters. Here are the five most all-round athletic combatants in the UFC today.

#5. Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is arguably the pound-for-pound best in the world right now despite his number two-ranking.

A master wrestler, Kamaru Usman won the NCAA Division II National Championships in 2010. During his time as a wrestler, Usman could bench press a whopping 165kg and squat an insane 230kg. At 170-175lbs, his pound-for-pound strength is nothing short of remarkable.

After transitioning into MMA, Usman incorporated more functional strength movements with equipment such as the sled and medicine ball. In doing so, the current UFC welterweight champ was able to develop his brutally explosive punching power.

The total package, Usman is mobile, durable and fast on both his feet and on the ground. Along with his elite-level wrestling and increasingly deadly striking, Usman holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jistu under Jorge Santiago. Any wonder the 20-1 superstar is so dominant.

