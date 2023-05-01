UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has revealed how he leaned towards spirituality and meditation in order to strengthen his mind and shape his psyche.

'The Sandman' recently did an interview with The Schmo where he spoke about different things like potential opponents for his next fight and the fighters he likes in the UFC.

At one point during the brief seven-minute chat, Sandhagen discussed the meditation routine that he practices and how became interested in it. The 31-year-old stated it was his first MMA loss that led him to develop an interest in spirituality and mental exercise in order to become a better version of himself.

"I had like a bunch of indentity crises things happening when I was 22 and I had lost for the first time... I used to work at a place called Mount Saint Vincent's, it was a residential treatment facility for like traumatized kids. And just the practices they would have, like, were really therapeutic.

"I learned a lot of therapeutic ways to like figure out what's going on inside yourself... That's kind of how I got into it, honestly, I lost for the first time and then, I didn't know if I wanted to do this anymore because I felt like I sucked and all of that stuff."

Check out Sandhagen's comments from the 2:16 mark below:

Sandhagen was recently seen in action at UFC San Antonio, where he took on Marlon Vera in a five-round main event. The fight went the full distance and ended with 'The Sandman' securing a split decision victory.

Cory Sandhagen weighs in on Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo at UFC 288

Henry Cejudo and current bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling are set to collide at UFC 288. The event will take place on May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and will mark 'The Messenger's first octagon outing in three years.

Speaking to The Schmo, Cory Sandhagen gave his thoughts on the title fight. The 31-year-old opined that the encounter would be a razor-close affair but he believes Cejudo will pull-off the victory come fight night.

"There's a lot of things that I think they're gonna be able to nullify each other with... I think they'll be more or less nullified on the feet. I think it's gonna be the same thing in the grappling... It's hard to bet against someone like Cejudo though, to be honest. Just because of his history and who he is as a competitor... That's who I have winning but I think it's gonna be major close." [4:50 onwards in the above video]

