UFC broadcast team startle Michael Bisping with The Ellen Show-style prank in Halloween throwback

Following his retirement from a successful UFC career, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has ventured into the world of commentating. His distinct style on the microphone has sparked a range of opinions among fans.

Bisping's rapid-fire wit and sharp-tongued approach frequently elicit laughter from MMA enthusiasts who appreciate his vibrant presence in the commentary booth.

During a 2018 episode of UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1, which coincided with UFC 230, the show's crew orchestrated a Halloween prank reminiscent of something from The Ellen Show, which took the unflappable Michael Bisping by surprise.

As Bisping was deeply immersed in conversation on air, the production team, along with the show host, former UFC fighter Kenny Florian, conspired to give him a good scare by having a disguised scarecrow pop up out of nowhere. The sudden appearance caused 'The Count' to leap out of his seat and let out a startled scream.

For a brief moment, the UFC Hall-of-Famer believed he had come face-to-face with a real specter. However, it soon became apparent that it was just someone dressed in a spooky costume. Once he realized it was a prank, everyone present burst into laughter at his jolted reaction.

Bisping acknowledged that the production team surprised him and said in jest:

"Do I have to break someone’s jaw around here to get a little respect?"

Check out the video below:

Michael Bisping issues words of concern for Deontay Wilder on facing Francis Ngannou in MMA

PFL Chairman Donn Davis has recently revealed intentions to arrange a high-profile clash within the PFL SmartCage featuring their standout heavyweight superstar Francis Ngannou pitted against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a mixed-rules showdown.

However, Michael Bisping harbors significant apprehensions about the proposed matchup and has cautioned 'The Bronze Bomber' against entering the realm of mixed martial arts to face Ngannou. The former UFC middleweight champion's primary concern revolves around the formidable MMA expertise of 'The Predator', which he believes might overwhelm Wilder.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping stated:

"Deontay Wilder, god bless him. He’s an incredibly hard puncher. He’s a gifted athlete. He can hit hard as hell. Okay, but his legs are stick thin! Relevance of that, not the strongest lower posterior chain, okay? The legs are an important part of stopping a takedown. You need strong hips. He better be deadlifting like a motherfu**er, right?"

He added:

"Because Francis Ngannou is way heavier. Wilder coming over to mixed martial arts, he better be thinking about 205, the light heavyweight division. He looks like he could probably make 185. If Alex Pereira can, if Israel Adesanya can, then Deontay Wilder probably can."

Check out Bisping's comments below (from 3:12):