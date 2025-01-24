Conor McGregor shared a huge update on UFC's role in his rumored $500 million fight with Logan Paul in India. Elsewhere, Alex Pereira penned an enraged post about an MMA reporter.

Sportskeeda MMA presents today's top combat sports updates below. Read on to find out more.

Conor McGregor: "The UFC is just not into it"

In December 2024, Conor McGregor teased a mega boxing fight with Logan Paul, backed by the Ambani family in India. It was rumored that each fighter would receive a $250 million paycheck for the contest. Paul never confirmed or outright denied it, but the Irishman was highly enthusiastic.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the UFC may have played a spoilsport in McGregor's plans. In a recent interview with The Schmo, the former two-division champion revealed:

"It is what it is. The UFC is just not into it. The offer was there on the table, in writing... Both athletes [are] under the TKO banner. UFC [and] WWE both rising up. The stock price of TKO Holding Group through the roof. A new market in India opened up and booming... The UFC weren't into it."

McGregor admitted that he is more inclined toward influencer boxing now than MMA fighting because of the "astronomical money" it brings. He expressed interest in a potential fight with one or both of the Paul brothers as well as KSI.

Listen to Conor McGregor's comments below (2:20):

Umar Nurmagomedov shows off X-ray after hand surgery

Umar Nurmagomedov broke his left hand in the first round of his UFC 311 title fight with Merab Dvalishvili. Following the event, manager Ali Abdelaziz shared a video of the swollen and disfigured hand that would eventually need surgery.

After undergoing surgery within a week, Nurmagoemdov shared an X-ray image of the repaired hand now held in place by a screw implant on his Instagram story.

Check out the X-ray photo shared by @SpinninBackfist below:

Expand Tweet

Alex Pereira furious at MMA reporter

MMA journalist Guilherme Cruz recently reported on Alex Pereira's sister Aline Pereira still working at Amazon as a delivery executive. In the interview, as per the transcription and translation by Cruz on MMA Fighting, Aline said:

"I do deliveries for Amazon, and we do what we have to do. This routine is very tiresome because we still have to accommodate the training hours and the job, but it all works out in the end... It’s not easy. We do deliveries for four and a half hours."

Pereira took offense at the manner of reporting and called Cruz out on social media with a fiery statement:

"Bro you almost cut off the recording after my sister said shew as working, if you had no evil you would have asked of I helped in any way, but you knew if you prolonged the conversation you know I wouldn't have good material for you."

Check out Pereira's full comment below, shared by @thefightbubble:

Expand Tweet

The post is no longer visible on Pereira's Instagram, but his story calling Cruz a "piece of sh*t" is still available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.