UFC Fight Island 8: UFC pay tribute to 'Polar Bear' Paul Varelans following fatal Covid-19 battle

UFC paid homage with an 'In Memoriam' slide ahead of UFC Fight Island 8 to one of its pioneers, 'Polar Bear' Paul Varelans, who died on January 16 due to COVID-19.

The 51-year-old made his UFC debut back in 1995 at UFC 6 against Cal Worsham. Although Paul Varelans had an average record of four wins and three losses in his career with the promotion, 'Polar Bear' left an important legacy for the sport as one of the first figures to develop a fan base.

Paul Varelans contracted COVID-19 in mid-December 2020 and was battling the disease since then. He was admitted to Emory University Hospital Midtown and was put into a medically induced coma after his symptoms worsened.

MMA fans, fighters, and other figures related to the sport have been sharing memories and homages to the memory of Paul Varelans on social media.

RIP Paul Varelans. You left us far too soon. People talk about Pioneers of MMA all the time bringing up names that came into the game years after it began. You were truly one of the pioneers of the sport starting all the way back at UFC 6. Rest in Power my friend! — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) January 17, 2021

UFC original Paul Varelans passed away last night at the age of 51. RIP Polar Bear. You were one of the first wild men of NHB. 🙏pic.twitter.com/WkGkkN7822 — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) January 17, 2021

According to his Facebook, former UFC fighter Paul Varelans passed away today after a long battle with COVID.



I talked to Paul for a couple of my books and he was a fun guy with a big sense of humor.



Will be missed. pic.twitter.com/xbfScMWPTg — The OFFICIAL MMA Encyclopedia (@JESnowden) January 17, 2021

Ahead of UFC Fight Island 8 in Abu Dhabi, the promotion also remembered one of its pioneers.

Great to see a tribute graphic to the Polar Bear Paul Varelans who passed away on the weekend #RIPPaulVarelans #UFCFightIsland8 #MMA #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/Jul1xHTIDv — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) January 20, 2021

Paul Varelans described his experience battling the disease on his Facebook account:

Advertisement

"I have never felt so sick in my life, going to get tested today," Paul Varelans wrote on his Facebook page on December 10, 2020. "Actually, this is how I felt before UFC 7 when I had flu. I hope it's a flu. Either way, it's time for raw garlic and sh*t loads of grapefruit."

Two days later, he updated his condition:

"So it's official I am COVID-19 positive. And feel like hell. Best way I can compare the feel of COVID-19 in my experience is it's like fighting a guy who specializes in kidney punches they never stop coming," Paul Varelans wrote.

Paul Varelans' career in the UFC

Paul Varelans was better known for his size. Standing at 6 ft 8, the former UFC fighter is one of the tallest athletes to have competed in the promotion to this day. Besides the size and weight - over 300 pounds - Paul Varelans had a friendly temper, thus nicknamed 'The Polar Bear.'

Because of Paul Varelans' size, the UFC decided to redesign its original cage to the octagon known today. The fence was made taller and the cage larger.

He made his UFC debut at UFC 6 in July 1995, when he defeated Cal Worsham with a first-round KO. Paul Varelans then got knocked out at the semi-finals of the tournament by Tank Abbott.

'Polar Bear' competed in three more UFC events, getting to the finals in UFC 7, where he got beaten by Marco Ruas. His defeat to Ruas marked the first time a fight ended with leg kicks.