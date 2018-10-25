UFC Fight Night 138 Preview: Preliminary Card Preview

UFC 199: Strickland v Breese

UFC Fight Night 138 is upon us. Now only two days away from the last event before the much-awaited UFC 230 pay-per-view, fans are getting excited.

Coming so soon after UFC 229, it is hard to shake off the effects of the brawl that became the talk of the world. With Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor indefinitely suspended as a result of the brawl, and half of Khabib's purse seized, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

One fight on the UFC Fight Night 138 card is involved in the issues, however, extremely stringently.

Artem Lobov is far from the best fighter in the world, but being a friend of Conor McGregor, when Khabib insulted him and slapped him, it started off the feud between Conor and Khabib at another level.

Artem was set to face one of the perpetrators of the brawl, Zubaira Zhukhugov, but following the events, he was pulled from the fight, and instead, Artem ended up facing the ever effervescent Michael Johnson.

With the main-event consisting of a knockdown Lightheavyweight fight between Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir, the fight is set to be one without comparison.

In this article, however, we will be looking at a complete preview of the Preliminary card.

Without any further ado, let's get into the Preliminary Card of the night.

#1. Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo:

UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2

A fight which is between a pair of Submission artists, Sarah Moras and Talita Bernardo are both excellent at submissions. Where they are both severely lacking, however, is their lack of ability in wrestling.

Both fighters suffer from a horrible percentage accuracy when it comes to take-downs. In fact, it will be interesting to see if either fighter switches to a different style and if they stick to their current styles, who can outwrestle the other in this fight.

