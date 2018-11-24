UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 Results - Main Card Results and Video Highlights

Curtis Blaydes took on Francis Ngannou in the main event of the night

For UFC's second-ever stop in China, Dana White's company had big things planned. UFC Fight Night 141 took place in Beijing making for an excellent show over-all.

The rematch that everyone had been waiting for between Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes.

With rumours in the air that the winner of the fight would also be the one to possibly get a future shot at the Heavyweight Title, the stakes for the fight could not have been higher.

Add to that the fact that the last time that Blaydes and Ngannou had met in the Octagon, it had been a heavy defeat for Blaydes, he came into this fight looking for a win against Ngannou.

In the co-main event of the night, Alistair Overeem took on Sergey Pavlovich, who -- despite being a newcomer to the UFC -- had an impressive record of 12 wins in his undefeated MMA career.

Overeem, on the other hand, hasn't had a good time recently and was looking for a big win against the debutant.

In this article, we will be covering all the results from UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing main card. Before we head into that, however, let's take a look at how the Preliminary Card shaped up.

UFC Preliminary Card Results:

Welterweight - Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono: Results: Alex Morono defeated Kenan Song via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Heavyweight - Hu Yaozong vs. Rashad Coulter: Results: Rashad Coulter defeated Hu Yaozong via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Bantamweight - Liu Pingyuan vs. Martin Day: Results: Liu Pingyuan defeated Martin Day via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Middleweight - Kevin Holland vs. John Philips: Results: Kevin Hollands defeated John Phillips via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 3rd Round, 4 minutes and 5 seconds)

Bantamweight - Louis Smolka vs. Sumudaerji Sumudaerji: Results: Louis Smolka vs. Su Mudaerji via Submission (Armbar, 2nd Round, 2 minutes and 7 seconds)

Women's Flyweight - Wu Yanan vs. Lauren Mueller: Results: Wu Yanan defeated Lauren Mueller via Submission (Armbar, 1st Round, 4 minutes)

Women's Strawweight - Zhang Weili vs. Jessica Aguilar: Result: Weili Zhang defeated Jessica Aguilar via Submission (Armbar, 1st Round, 3 minutes and 41 seconds)

Women's Strawweight - Yan Xiaonan vs. Syuri Kondo: Results: Yan Xiaonan defeated Syuri Kondo via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

#1 Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Ngannou 2: Weigh-Ins

Round 1: The first round saw both fighters testing each other out towards the beginning of the 1st round. Zawada mounted some offence, but the overall round was better for Jingliang. He landed good lowkicks, which allowed him to get some movement in, while Zawada maintained his position.

Round 2: Jingliang had the better of Zawada in the second round, as he managed to counter Zawada's big right hand with one of his own. After Jingliang advanced and worked on Zawada's foot for most of the round, he ended it with a flurry which almost ended Zawada.

Round 3: The third round was way better for Jingliang, with Zawada's confidence badly shaken coming into this fight. Zawada was under pressure and backing up, and anytime he came forward he was hit with a low kick and a right hook.

Zawada finally got an uppercut and tried to get him go for a takedown. Jingliang defended the takedown and after a bit more sparring he hit a big shot to the stomach of Zawada and hit him with a couple of bad blows to the ear which almost ended things.

Results: Li Jingliang defeated David Zawada via Knockout (3rd Round, 4 minutes and 7 seconds)

