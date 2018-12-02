UFC Fight Night 142 Results: Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis - 'Thank You, Hunt'

Mark Hunt vs Justin Willis at UFC Adelaide!

The division of the big boys at UFC Fight Night 142, featured a fight between two monumental heavyweights, Mark Hunt, and Justin Willis. Going into this fight, Mark Hunt was invariably expected to deliver a knockout, but Justin Willis had other ideas for a game plan. The fight lasted the entire stretch of three, five-minute rounds, by the end of which Justin Willis was awarded the win after a unanimous decision by the judges at Octagon-side.

Justin Willis is an American MMA professional fighter, currently competing in the heavyweight division for the UFC. He has been a former fighter for promotions such as World Series of Fighting and Strikeforce. Willis held a professional record of seven wins and just one loss before his fight at UFC Adelaide against Mark Hunt. Justin Willis has had a consistent run in his last six professional MMA bouts, scoring victories against the likes of James Mulheron, Allen Crowder, and Chase Sherman.

Mark Hunt is considered an absolute legend of the sport by fight fans around the world and is a former winner of the highly competitive 2001 K-1 World Grand Prix. He is fondly known as the "King of Walk-Offs' for walking away, after knocking out opponents before the referee stops the fight. He has also competed in the PRIDE Fighting Championships and has faced quality contenders like Gegard Mousasi, Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, Alistair Overeem, and former UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic.

The first round of the fight looked to belong to Hunt as he looked patient while landing inside leg kicks and body kicks on Willis. He also seemed to be judging distance well and as a result, was able to slip under Justin Willis' counter right hook. Walking in on the second round, Hunt seemed to be flat-footed, subsequently making it difficult for him to move freely within the Octagon space.

During the second and third rounds of the fight, Willis looked to be in total control, as he was the more active fighter in regards to the total number of shots landed. He varied from front push kicks to inside leg kicks, along with a really effective jabbing routine that looked to seal his name as the winner of the bout. At the end of three rounds, Justin Willis was handed the unanimous decision victory after a calculated performance against a top caliber heavyweight in Mark Hunt.

Justin Willis seems to be a smart fighter and is in definite contention for a higher spot in the heavyweight rankings. With back to back ordinary performances from Mark Hunt, does this look like the end of the MMA road for the 'Super Samoan' or will he spring back to action with a new promotion willing to manage him?

