UFC Fight Night 147 London Results - Till vs. Masvidal: Biggest upset of the year in the main event

Gamebred just turned the Welterweight division upside down!

UFC stopped over at the O2 Arena in London for a stacked card that featured a Welterweight headliner between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal.

The co-main event of the night was also from the 170 lbs division between Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson. The 11th UFC card in London had a host of homegrown British talents in action as the event was touted to be the biggest card to have taken place in the English capital.

There were a total of twelve fights on the entire card and it did indeed end up being an entertaining night for staunch fight fans.

UFC Fight Night 147 London Prelims Results:

Featherweight: Arnold Allen def. Jordan Rinaldi via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese def. Joseph Duffy — Diakiese via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight.: Saparbeg Safarov def. Nicolae Negumereanu via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-27)

Featherweight.: Dan Ige def. Danny Henry via submission (rear naked choke) (1:17, Round One)

Women's Flyweight: Molly McCann def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Mike Grundy def. Nad Narimani via TKO (punches) at 4:42 of Round Two

#1. John Phillips (21-8-0-1) vs. Jack Marshman (22-8-0) (Middleweight)

Phillips vs. Marshman

One of the biggest fights in Welsh MMA history, Phillips and Marshman came into the fight with similar styles and records. Phillips had finished all of his 21 wins which included 19 knockouts while Marshman had 18 finishes amongst his 22 victories. Marshman was the odds-on favorite going into the fight.

Round 1: Both men began by measuring each other. Marshman analyzed Phillips, who was the aggressor in the early goings of the fight. Phillips connected with a low leg kick and clinched with Marshman.

Knees from the cinch by Phillips. Marshman broke up and got off the fence without taking any damage. Marshman shot for the single leg takedown but Phillips defended. Marshman with the level change but Phillips caught him. Phillips dropped Marshman with a right hook. Marshman went to the ground as Phillips walked away. An ode to Mark Hunt!

Marshman was still in it as he invited Phillips to step into his guard. Phillips gestured Marshman to get back up to his feet. The fans in the O2 Arena were buzzing!

Marshman himself tagged Phillips with a combination. Both men continued to string a few combinations together as the round came to a close. Phillips stared down Marshman as he walked away to his corner.

Round 2: Phillips looked for an opening as Marshman kept backing away. Marshman landed a body kick while Phillips connected with a left at the same time.

Marshman used his kicks to get some volume. Phillips kept looking for that big left, but Marshman was switched on and forced Phillips to miss.

They kept taunting each other as a finish looked certain by the way they were moving.

A few fakes and a body punch by Marshman. Phillips answered with some good body work of his own as he pushed Marshman back with shots to the body. Marshman had 17 total strikes to Phillips' 24 as the second round came to an end.

Round 3: The Welshmen hugged each other and the final round began. Phillips tried to pull Marshman into a brawl but Marshman stayed level-headed and continued to show some crisp boxing.

However, most of it was shadow boxing as Phillips showed good head movement. Phillips kept getting tagged as moved forward.

Marshman got those jabs in as Phillips unleashed a right hook that connected. Phillips' corner called for him to turn it on and he tried to pin Marshman back towards the cage.

Marshman got together a good combo but Phillips moved his head well. Phillips egged Marshman on to stand and bang in the final ten seconds. No one was dropped and the fight came to a close. They hugged each other again as we awaited the result. Close fight.

Result: Jack Marshman def. John Phillips via split decision (29-28, 29.28, 28.29)

Marshman notched up his third victory in the Octagon with a close split decision. It may not have been the most convincing of displays from The Welsh Hammer but he got the job done nonetheless.

