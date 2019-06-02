UFC Fight Night 153 Results: Popular fighter shockingly announces retirement, 42-second head kick knockout

Gustafsson hung up his gloves in front of his hometown fans.

The UFC entourage stopped over in Stockholm, Sweden for what promised to be a night filled with high-octane fights.

Hometown hero Alexander Gustafsson took centre stage in the main event against Anthony Smith while fellow Light Heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Aleksandar Rakic occupied the co-main event slot.

The card had a total of twelve fights with five of them being featured on the main card. Out of the twelve, only five of them ended in a decision. However, the night ended on an emotional note as Alexander Gustafsson announced his retirement from MMA.

So without any further delay, let's get right into the results and highlights of the show:

UFC Fight Night 153 Results - Prelims

Sergey Khandozhko def. Rostem Akman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lina Lansberg def. Tonya Evinger via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

Leonardo Santos def. Stevie Ray via KO (punch) (2:17, Round 1)

Frank Camacho via Nick Hein via TKO (punches) (4:56, Round 2)

Bea Malecki def. Eduarda Santana via submission (rear-naked one) (1:59, Round 2)

Devin Clark def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Joel Alvarez def. Danilo Belluardo via TKO (punches and elbows) (2:22, Round 2)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi (Cancelled due to a back injury sustained by Latiffi)

UFC Fight Night 153 Results - Main Card

#1. Daniel Teymur (6-3-0) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-0-0) (Featherweight)

Teymur vs. Bin Jo

The undefeated Sung Bin Jo' first Octagon outing didn't end up being memorable after all. Swedish fighter Daniel Teymur put on a dominating performance in front of his countrymates to notch up a unanimous decision victory against the 'Korean Falcon'.

Teymur was the aggressor all throughout the fight wihile Bin Jo played the counter-attacking game. Bin Jo's long spells of inactivity on the feet may have cost him the fight as Teymur connected with more shots and controlled the fight in his favour.

Teymur's takedown defense was on point as he reversed many of Jo's attempts into a dominant position for himself. At the end of the day, Bin Jo faced some real competition at the biggest stage of them all and failed to deliver. Welcome to the big lagues, Jo.

Result: Daniel Teymur def. Sung Bin Jo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Daniel Teymur snaps his 3-fight losing streak with a BIG win!! 🇸🇪#UFCStockholm results: Daniel Teymur defeats Sung Bin Jo via UD (30-27x2, 29-28).



MMA record: 7-3



pic.twitter.com/1P44yQaF3N — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) June 1, 2019

First UFC win!



Daniel Teymur brings back a W on home soil at #UFCStockholm! 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/m6fYKRrAVd — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 1, 2019

