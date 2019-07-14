UFC Fight Night 155 Results: Undefeated fighter gets controversially knocked out in 16 seconds

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 362 // 14 Jul 2019, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Fight Night 155.

After last week's stacked PPV that was all about Jorge Masvidal's knockout of Ben Askren, UFC returned with another fight card that looked really promising on paper.

The biggest talking point was, of course, the Octagon return of UFC Hall of Famer Uriah Faber. The main event of the show saw Germaine de Randamie take on highly-rated undefeated prospect Aspen Ladd. It was a night full of upsets, first-round knockouts and extremely technical bouts.

So let's jump right into the results then now, shall we?

UFC Fight Night 155 Results: Prelims

Mike Rodriguez def. John Allan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Andre Fili def. Sheymon Moraes via KO (head kick and punches) (3:07, Round One)

Julianna Pena def. Nicco Montano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29.28, 30-27)

Brianna Van Buren def. Livia Souza via unanimous decision (30-27,30-27, 30-27)

Benito Lopez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 155 Results: Main Card

#1. Marvin Vettori vs. Cezar Ferreira (Middleweight)

Vettori vs. Ferreira.

Cezar Ferreira last fought in December 2018 and lost to Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision. Marvin Vettori's last outing was against Interim Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, which he narrowly lost via split decision.

A lot was riding on this fight for both competitors. Vettori took the first round as he connected with better strikes all throughout the round after a tentative start. Vettori scored a takedown and assumed side control before settling down to guard to finish up the round.

Vettori realised his best bet to win the fight was to take it to the ground and he did so in the second round as well, as the Italian changed levels and took Ferreira down to the mat. However, Ferreira worked his way up to his feet real quick.

They traded shots before Ferreira attempted a takedown of his own, which got stuffed by Vettori. Vettori took the second round as well on the scorecards based on the volume of strikes he landed.

Ferreira made a few desperate attempts at getting the better of Vettori in the final round, which included an unsuccessful takedown attempt and the wild swing of hands, however, Vettori held on to close out the fight in his favour.

Result: Marvin Vettori def. Cezar Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Vettori controlled the fight and dominated the proceedings to get back in the win column with relative ease. A much-needed win for the talented Middleweight.

The striking numbers for Marvin Vettori and Cezar Ferreira moved in opposite directions as the fight went on... #UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/ZNyEoV0Xr9 — Richard Mann (@RichardAMann) July 14, 2019

“There was a lot of anger channeled the right way.”@MarvinVettori was pleased with his performance after not fighting for more than a year. #UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/FLpaVtgwZE — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 14, 2019

15 months away, and back like he never left!@MarvinVettori gets the win at #UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/7ThXLvGiy1 — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2019

1 / 5 NEXT