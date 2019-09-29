UFC Fight Night 160 Results: Fighter returns after 3 years and wins, major upset in the main event

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 80 // 29 Sep 2019, 04:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was a highly entertaining night of fights.

The UFC entourage stopped over in Copenhagen, Denmark for Fight Night 160. Middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier faced each other in the main event of the evening.

That wasn't the only fight worth looking forward to as 3-time Olympian and Olympic silver medalist Mark Madsen made his UFC debut against Italian slugger Danilo Belluardo.

Gunnar Nelson also featured as part of the card in a fight against Gilbert Burns in the Welterweight division.

That wasn't all, as Ion Cutelaba faced off against Muay Thai specialist Khalil Rountree in a mouth-watering contest.

It was a fight fan's card that didn't disappoint when all was said and done.

Here are the results and highlights of UFC Fight Night 156 from Copenhagen, Denmark.

UFC Fight Night 156 Results: Prelims

John Phillips def. Alen Amedovski via TKO (punches) (0:14, Round 1)

Makhmud Muradov def. Alessio Di Chirico via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismail Naurdiev def. Siyar Bahadurzada via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Advertisement

Giga Chikadze def. Brandon Davis via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lina Lansberg def. Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Marc Diakiese def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jack Shore def. Nohelin Hernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:51, Round 3)

UFC Fight Night 156 Results: Main Card

#1. Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira (Welterweight)

Dalby vs. Oliveira

Denmark's favourite son, Nicolas Dalby is back in the UFC and his first test was against the Brazilian Cowboy, Alex Oliveira.

Did Dalby manage to get a victory on his highly-anticipated return? Let's find out.

Round 1: Oliveira drew first blood as he went for a leg kick and a rampaging three-piece combo.

Dalby also got his offence going with outside leg kicks to Oliveira's left leg. Both men looked to get their range in place before attempting a few combos.

Oliveira went for a wild spinning head kick but Dalby saw it coming. Dalby came into the pocket, ducked an incoming shot and landed a few good shots and a knee to the body.

Dalby stayed patient and waited for an opening to pounce. He then shot for the double leg but Oliveira defended it well.

Dalby pushed Oliveira against the cage. He even attempted a trip but Oliveira postured up to avoid losing balance. He then somehow got Dalby down, with the Danish fighter's back against the cage. Oliveira tried to get through Dalby's guard and land a few punches from the top, but Dalby flipped positions and ended the round on top.

Round 2: Oliveira went for a wild hook but Dalby was quick to get his head out of the way. The fight was stopped for a few seconds after Oliveira got poked in the eye. After a few fakes and feints, both men went for the hook and exchanged a few big shots.

Dalby then rocked Oliveira with a huge combination but Oliveira clinched and Dalby took the Brazilian down. Dalby pinned Oliveira down for the next three minutes and put in a decent ground and pound display. Oliveira somehow worked his way back to his feet but Dalby had him gasping for breath up against the cage. He connected with another beautiful combination that forced Oliveira to engage in the clinch.

Oliveira was brought down again and a timeout was called after he attempted an illegal up-kick from the ground.

Round 3: Dalby faked a right hook and shot for the takedown. Oliveira defended it well again, flipped over the position and dumped Dalby down to the mat. Slick stuff.

Oliveira then controlled the fight in side control, delivering short elbows and punches. However, in a weird decision from the referee, both men were asked to stand back up despite Oliveira putting in the work on the ground.

Oliveira reacted as if he'd won, until realizing he had to continue the fight.

He then got Dalby down again but this time Dalby smartly transitioned to get on top of Oliveira. He mounted Oliveira and unleashed big shots from the top, showing tremendous resilience in the third to end the fight in a very dominant position.

Result: Nicolas Dalby def. Charles Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dalby and Oliveira put on one hell of a fight in the main card opener and the Copenhagen fans made it an exhilarating viewing experience.

The Copenhagen crowd are absolutely loving this one!@DalbyMMA and Alex Oliveira go the distance here at #UFCCopenhagen – who takes it for you? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GY38Z6YoVV — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 28, 2019

Just LISTEN to the reaction from this #UFCCopenhagen crowd! 🔈@DalbyMMA picks up a BIG win in his UFC return on home soil! 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/pVlk4os9dh — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 28, 2019

🗣️ "Mike Perry, if you're not doing anything December 14 in Vegas..."@DalbyMMA has called his shot at #UFCCopenhagen! 👀 pic.twitter.com/NK5434yFPr — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 28, 2019

1 / 6 NEXT