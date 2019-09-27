UFC News: Jared Cannonier on "Middleweight exodus" and changing of the guard in the division

UFC 237: Cannonier v Silva

Jared Cannonier has a huge main event coming up at Copenhagen, where he takes on #5 ranked UFC Middleweight Jack Hermansson. It's a very important fight because if Hermansson wins, he's clearly next in line for a title shot after Paulo Costa.

If Cannonier wins, you would think that he just needs one more big win to earn a title shot.

When interviewed by MMAFighting, Cannonier expressed his excitement in the rebirth of the Middleweight division after many big names have been making the jump to Light Heavyweight.

"The next generation of Middleweight greats"

Things are certainly shaking up in UFC's Middleweight division. With former champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman moving up to Light Heavyweight and Jacare Souza poised to do the same, Cannonier is thrilled at the direction of the Middleweight Division, citing Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa, his upcoming fight vs Hermansson and Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya all being fights that will create buzz in the division. He told MMAFighting:

“It’s like a changing of the guard, or the next generation of middleweight greats. It’s really cool that my name is in there. I still see myself as a normal guy, so it’s cool to see my name up there. I’m enjoying the ride, and I’m happy to be a part of it.

Three of the guys who have been in the top-five, top-10 of the division have gone up (in weight). It definitely raises the stakes on this fight. Potential title contender implications."

He did, however, admit that he has to focus on Hermansson first, showing his opponent respect:

"We can’t be distracted by that. Jack Hermansson is a tough guy; we know what he likes to do and that’s what I have to prepare for."

Cannonier further stated that he is a finisher and goes out to get the job done. He believes that a win over Hermansson "in the current climate" can either earn him a title shot or a #1 contender's fight.

Jared Cannonier faces Jack Hermansson on 28th September at UFC Fight Night 160 at Cophenhagen, Demark.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!