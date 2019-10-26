UFC Fight Night 162 Results: Ben Askren gets finished, undefeated heavyweight extends streak

UFC Singapore

UFC stopped by at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for a stacked fight card featuring a host of important contests.

Wrestling stand-out Ben Askren took on BJJ virtuoso Demian Maia in the main event to determine the best grappler in the UFC.

The co-main event saw Michael Johnson make his return to the Lightweight division in a fight against Stevie Ray. The card also featured a brilliant heavyweight fight between the undefeated Ciryl Gane and Don'Tale Mayes.

The card didn't disappoint as there weren't many dull moments throughout the event. On that note, here are the results and highlights of the show:

UFC Fight Night 162 Results: Prelims

Randa Markos def. Ashley Yoder via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rafael Fiziev def. Alex White via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Movsar Evloev def. Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Maurice Greene via TKO (punches) (2:11, Round One)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Alexandra Albu via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Raphael Pessoa def. Jeff Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night 162 Results: Main Card

#1 Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli (Welterweight)

Salikhov vs. Staropoli

Round 1: The fight kicked off with Salikhov moving forward and Staropoli being the more cautious of the two. He stayed out of the pocket but engaged with a spinning attack. Salikhov read it well and fired in a leg kick. Salikhov got his range going and landed body kicks and counter rights while also switching stances.

Salikhov attempted a variety of offensive moves which included spinning kicks, back kicks and low leg kicks. Staropoli connected with a Brazilian Kick, followed by a spinning elbow. Salikhov went for a wheel kick and a few low kicks. Staropoli and Salikhov both exchanged spinning attacks to end the round.

Round 2: Salikhov continued to rely on the kicks. He tried spinning and leg variations of the kick and scored a good number of points using his legs. Salikhov picked up the pace as the round went on as he looked or a finish.

He rocked Staropoli with a big right and followed it up with big shots against the fence. Staropoli held on but Salikhov was still lurking around for the finish. Salikhov ended the round strongly with a lead left hook.

Round 3: Staropoli knew that he needed a big round and his intent was visible in the urgency in his approach. He stuffed a takedown and landed an overhand right. Salikhov also defended a takedown well and connected with lead right-hand shots. Salikhov managed to score a takedown midway through the round but he couldn't keep Staropoli down for long. Staropoli was landing shots. He got in a good elbow and a few hooks to Salikhov's body. With just a minute left to go, Staropoli attempted a wheel kick and a head kick. Staropoli wanted a finish but Salikhov didn't allow that to happen as the fight went to the judges' scorecards.

Result: Muslim Salikhov def. Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Despite the late surge from Staropoli, Salikhov had done a good job in the first two rounds to get the nod on the scorecards.

