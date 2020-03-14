UFC Fight Night 170 changes time due to corona virus issues

Dana White

UFC is heading to Brazil this weekend for the UFC Fight Night 170 event. One of the major issues surrounding the event has been the ever-growing condition of the pandemic. With several major sports being canceled and other events being postponed, there have been a lot of issues to deal with. UFC has been pressured to answer questions after their silence, but Dana White revealed that they had been talking to the doctors and experts on how to keep MMA safe.

In a statement released by the UFC now, it appears that the company is prepared to take measures to ensure that the events will be secure for everyone concerned. In their attempt to deal with the outbreak, the UFC has said that UFC Brasilia will take place 2 hours earlier than was the case.

Previously, it was supposed to start at 8 PM EST, but now, the show will be airing from 6 PM EST for the main card. Similarly, the previously scheduled Preliminary Card of 5 PM EST will be taking place at 3 PM EST.

You can read this article to know what time the event will air in your locality and how you can see it.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, Kevin Lee will finally be meeting Charles Oliveira at the main event of the night. Lee missed weight and this will result in quite a few issues when it comes to the event. With this being the second main event fight in three weeks to have a weight cutting issue, there are questions being raised about weight cutting yet again.