UFC Fight Night 170 Results: 44-second finish, Legendary fighter gets knocked out, Kevin Lee and Johnny Walker suffer losses

UFC Brasilia.

UFC Fight Night 170 survived the global trend of sporting events getting cancelled as the promotion decided to go ahead with the exciting card inside the empty Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil.

The fans were sadly not allowed to enter the arena due to the Coronavirus fears, however, the show went on and it was pretty entertaining for the fans watching it from their living rooms all around the world.

The incredibly crafty Charles Oliveira took on Kevin Lee in the main event while veteran BJJ maestro Demian Maia faced fellow BJJ ace Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.

Johnny Walker was also on the main card as he fought Nikita Krylov. It was a fight fan's card and it ended up being a great event to watch and here are the results and highlights of the same.

UFC Fight Night 170 Results - Prelims

Brandon Moreno def. Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Aleksei Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya ended in a Majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Maryna Moroz def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Advertisement

David Dvorak def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bea Malecki —def. Veronica Macedo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night 170 Results - Main Card

#1. Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi (Lightweight)

¡AHORA!#UFCxFOX | Comenzamos la cartelera estelar con el enfrentamiento entre Francisco Trinaldo y John Makdessi.



📺 FOX Sports pic.twitter.com/XYQHU8vXSN — FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) March 14, 2020

We began the main card with a Lightweight clash between Francisco Trinaldo and John Makdessi, both of whom ended 2019 with big wins.

Trinaldo kicked off the main card in his favor as he asserted his dominance in the first round. He began in southpaw and was the one landing his shots and combinations in the opening rounds. Trinaldo mixed it up with body kicks and three-piece combos. Makdessi was finding it tough to land a big strike and Trinaldo took advantage of his opponent's sluggishness by taking the first round in the books.

Makdessi picked up the pace the second round as he used the kicks and landed to the body and legs, with the jabs coming into the picture as well. He got in a check hook and continued to land kicks. While Trinaldo attempted and did land a few combinations, especially the 3-2s, Makdessi leveled it on the scorecards heading into the final round.

Makdessi continued to use the kicks and he avoided getting hit by Trinaldo's heavy-handed punches. Trinaldo, however, was more dynamic with his striking as he landed two-piece combos, body shots, uppercuts and knees. The fight ended with Trinaldo going for a cartwheel kick, which he missed, but he did manage to land an elbow on his way out.

Result: Franciso Trinaldo def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

🏆➡️Francisco Trinaldo (@Massarandubamma) is now tied for 5th most wins in UFC lightweight history with his 14th victory today. #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/9tTBymQe5c — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 14, 2020

1 / 5 NEXT