UFC Fight Night 197 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are UFC Fight Night 197 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to legally watch the event.

Also known as UFC on ESPN+ 55 and UFC Vegas 42, the event will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The card will be headlined by a featherweight thriller between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. The co-main event will see Ben Rothwell face Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a heavyweight clash.

Read more about the timings and the full card for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez here and the top predictions for the event here.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - Television and live streaming

Below, you can find all the details about the streaming platforms and television channels where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. Subscription plans for ESPN Plus are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

Viewers without an ESPN Plus subscription can purchase the Disney Plus Bundle, which gives easy access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu together. At $13.99 per month, it is a pocket-friendly option if you consume content daily on all three platforms.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez prelims and the main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. The card will be simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Passes for BT Sport are available for purchase at £25 for one month. Passes are contract-free and cancellable at any time. Owning a BT Broadband connection is not required for the subscription.

UK viewers can also avail the benefits of BT Sport's long-term plans, which can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages. The basic 'Sport' contract comes at £15 a month and the premium 'Big Sport' contract is available at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez main card will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television. The telecast will simultaneously be available for streaming on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans cost Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

danawhite @danawhite



vs @PanteraUFC is LIVE SATURDAY at 4pm ET on #UFCVegas42 If you don't know, now you know. @BlessedMMA vs @PanteraUFC is LIVE SATURDAY at 4pm ET on @ESPNPlus If you don't know, now you know.@BlessedMMA vs @PanteraUFC is LIVE SATURDAY at 4pm ET on @ESPNPlus! #UFCVegas42 https://t.co/PItMOWTgSj

Edited by Harvey Leonard