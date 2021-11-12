×
UFC Fight Night 197 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will lock horns at UFC Fight Night 197
Anwesha Nag
ANALYST
Modified Nov 12, 2021 11:10 PM IST
News

There are UFC Fight Night 197 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to legally watch the event.

Also known as UFC on ESPN+ 55 and UFC Vegas 42, the event will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The card will be headlined by a featherweight thriller between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. The co-main event will see Ben Rothwell face Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a heavyweight clash.

Read more about the timings and the full card for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez here and the top predictions for the event here.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - Television and live streaming

Below, you can find all the details about the streaming platforms and television channels where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. Subscription plans for ESPN Plus are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

Viewers without an ESPN Plus subscription can purchase the Disney Plus Bundle, which gives easy access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu together. At $13.99 per month, it is a pocket-friendly option if you consume content daily on all three platforms.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez prelims and the main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. The card will be simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Passes for BT Sport are available for purchase at £25 for one month. Passes are contract-free and cancellable at any time. Owning a BT Broadband connection is not required for the subscription.

UK viewers can also avail the benefits of BT Sport's long-term plans, which can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages. The basic 'Sport' contract comes at £15 a month and the premium 'Big Sport' contract is available at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez main card will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television. The telecast will simultaneously be available for streaming on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans cost Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

