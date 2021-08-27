UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (August 28, 2021)?

The UFC is returning to their home turf for yet another weekend with a featherweight bout as the headliner of the night's card.

MMA veteran Edson Barboza will be locking horns with exciting new prospect Giga Chikadze in the main event of the UFC card on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chiikadze card will also feature the tournament finals of the middleweight and bantamweight divisions of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega.

Read on to find out the timings and the full card of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze - Timings

Here are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT in the United States, followed by the main card from 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

UK

Audiences in the UK can start watching UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze prelims from midnight BST, followed by the main card from 3:30 am BST on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

India

Because of time difference between the United States and India, it will be Sunday, August 29, 2021 before the event starts in India. The prelims will kick off at 4:30 am IST, followed by the main card from 7:30 am IST on Sunday.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze - Full Card

Following are all the fighters competing on Saturday night's UFC Vegas 35 card:

Main Card

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Men's featherweight) - Main Event

Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina (Men's middleweight - TUF Tournament Final) - Co-main Event

Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand (Men's bantamweight - TUF Tournament Final)

Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez (Men's welterweight)

Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore (Men's middleweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert (Men's middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (Men's middleweight)

Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman (Men's middleweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart (Men's light heavyweight)

JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (Women's flyweight)

Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini (Men's featherweight)

Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti (Men's bantweight)

Here is Dana White's exclusive preview of the fight card:

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh