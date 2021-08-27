UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 28, 2021?

The biggest MMA promotion in the world will return once again this weekend with a number of interesting match-ups on UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze.

The card will be headlined by a featherweight bout between the No.9 and No.10-ranked fighters of the division. Veteran slugger Edson Barboza will be taking on the exciting new kid on the block, Giga Chikadze, in the main event of the night.

This Saturday's UFC card is not a regular event. It will feature the tournament finals of the middleweight and bantamweight divisions of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega.

In the co-main event of the night, middleweight finalist Bryan Battle will go up against Gilbert Urbina, who replaced finalist Tresean Gore when he had to pull out due to a meniscus injury.

In the bantamweight tournament final, Ricky Turcios will lock horns with Brady Hiestand.

Other fights on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze include a welterweight clash between Kevin Lee and Daniel Rodriguez, a middleweight contest between Andre Petroski and Micheal Gillmore, and another middleweight bout between Makhmud Muradov and Gerald Meerschaert.

The card lost a few fights along the way that either got canceled or rescheduled, including a flyweight clash between Alex Perez and Matt Schnell and a women's bantamweight bout between Sara McMann and Ketlen Vieira.

UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Edson Barboza has been in the UFC for over a decade now but has never quite got to the top. He will be looking to take his current streak to three wins on Saturday night. The Brazilian is riding on a spectacular knockout victory in his last outing. His opponent Shane Burgos had a delayed response to a clean shot to the face but crumbled to the mat nonetheless.

Barboza's opponent, Giga Chikadze, has remained unbeaten since his loss to Austin Springer in Dana White's Contender Series - Season 2 in 2018. In his last octagon appearance, Giga Chikadze defeated Cub Swanson with an explosive body kick followed by punches to pick up a TKO win.

Both fighters have enough weapons in their arsenal to promise an action-packed main event on Saturday night, especially with their specialty kicks that make their fighting style enjoyable to watch for the fans.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh