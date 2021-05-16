Watch: Shane Burgos' bizarre delayed reaction knockout in Edson Barboza fight at UFC 262

UFC featherweight Shane Burgos was knocked out by veteran Edson Barboza in the third round of their UFC 262 clash.

Not an unexpected outcome by any means, given Edson Barboza's decorated UFC record. However, it was the nature of the knockout that left everyone confused, including perhaps the referee present in the octagon.

After a fierce battle for two rounds that featured an ample amount of blood and sweat on both sides, Edson Barboza landed a couple of brutal punches straight to Shane Burgos' head. For a moment, it seemed like Burgos might have eaten the shot and was ready to continue the fight.

However, his body displayed a delayed reaction to the strikes as soon his legs began to give away, and his eyes rolled back. Shane Burgos staggered back towards the fence and fell face-first on the canvas. The late reaction left his opponent Edson Barboza as well as referee Mike Beltran confused.

Following the norm, Edson Barboza went in for a couple more strikes on a fallen Shane Burgos before Mike Beltran stepped in. However, the punches were not needed as Shane Burgos was already out cold.

Watch the video of the knockout below:

Edson Barboza finishes Shane Burgos. Wild ass finish . #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/gWgRXlVEb0 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 16, 2021

The defeat to Edson Barboza marked Shane Burgos' second loss in a row. In June last year, he dropped a unanimous decision to Josh Emmett after having accumulated a three-fight winning streak. Edson Barboza, on the other hand, took his current streak of victories to two. In October 2020, he picked up a decision against Makwan Amirkhani following a three-fight skid.

The two fighters shared a heartwarming moment backstage in a show of sportsmanship and mutual respect.

Shane Burgos has been taken to the hospital post-KO

ESPN's Brett Okamoto provided an update that Shane Burgos was taken to the hospital following the bout. However, 'Hurricane' turned down the stretcher and walked out on his own.

Shane Burgos being transported to the hospital in the back, but he declined the stretcher. Walked out on his own. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 16, 2021

Shane Burgos' knockout once again proved how MMA as a sport never stops surprising and shocking people. Even those who have seen almost everything from up close, like cage-side commentators Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik, were left shocked.

The announcer's desk was rightfully astounded following the KO, considering their usual over-the-top reactions to UFC finishes, and so were the fans present in the Toyota Center arena.