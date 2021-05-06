'He was Khabib's last non-title fight' - Shane Burgos respects Edson Barboza's resumé ahead of UFC 262

The UFC manages to bring fantasy or dream matchups into reality most of the time and that is the primary reason why we love watching MMA fights under the UFC umbrella.

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza is one such fight that has all the ingredients of becoming an instant classic. Scheduled for the UFC 262 event that will take place on May 15, 2021, the outcome of this fight is crucial for the featherweight division's top ten.

Shane Burgos sat down for a candid chat with John Hyon Ko of Sportskeeda to share his thoughts on the fight. Contrary to his 'kill-or-be-killed' personality inside the octagon, Burgos is a respectful individual. Ahead of UFC 262, he admires his opponent Edson Barboza as rightfully one of the most respected and exciting fighters to watch. The prospect of scoring a win over a credentialled veteran like Barboza motivates Shane Burgos for the fight. Burgos said:

"Everybody knows who Edson Barboza is... If you're not a fan of him then I don't really think you're a fan of the sport in general, 'cause he's always fun to watch, he's got a great style. Just his name value alone, I am excited to add that to my resume and have a win next to it."

Burgos drew attention to the fact that Edson Barboza has only lost to the absolute best fighters in the UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson are on the list of fighters Barboza has lost against. All three of them went on to become champions after defeating Edson Barboza. Burgos continued:

"The guys that beat him, look at all the guys that have wins over him. I think that was like Khabib's last non-title fight, I'm pretty sure. Khabib beat him, went for the title. So, everybody that has win over Edson Barboza, everybody knows that means something."

Shane Burgos is looking forward to getting his hand raised at UFC 262

Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza are among the best strikers on the UFC roster. Both fighters are most comfortable competing in a striking battle, keeping the wrestling aside. Edson Barboza is arguably the most dynamic kicker in the UFC, having scored seven of his 21 professional wins by knockouts borne out of kicks or knees.

However, Edson Barboza needs a lot of movement and space around him to implement his fighting style. Burgos is a natural puncher who employs a high-pressure fighting style to wear down his opponents.

Shane Burgos believes this stylistic difference will make the fight fun to watch. But the 30-year-old is confident that his high-pressure fighting style will play to his advantage and take away much-needed space from Barboza.

"He's more kick-based and oriented and I am more punch-based and oriented. So I think that little contrast is going to be fun. He likes to move around and I like to come forward and I think that my style is going to be to my advantage," Shane Burgos said.

With things slowly returning to normalcy, the UFC is bringing live audience back to its events. Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza will serve as the opening bout of the stacked UFC 262 pay-per-view card on May 15, 2021.

In his eight-fight UFC career, Shane Burgos has received three 'fight of the night' bonuses for his efforts, courtesy of his fan-friendly fighting style. Burgos is well aware of the excitement and entertainment value he brings to the UFC. As always, he promises to enter the UFC octagon on May 15 to kill or be killed.

"I f***ing love that (my fight will serve as the opening bout for the main card). I think they (the UFC) know, hardcore fans know... I think I am a fans' fighter and a fighter's fighter. I come every single time with the same mentality... It's kill or be killed, ready to die," Shane Burgos added.