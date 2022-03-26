UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus is set to go down this weekend at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, United States. The event will take place on March 26, 2022, and promises an explosive fight card.

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives to watch the event, which have been listed below.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus to headline March 26 event

Curtis Blaydes has appeared primed to make a run for the heavyweight crown on multiple occasions throughout his UFC career. However, he's ended up running into obstacles every time he gets close to a title shot. Two of these losses came against reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

As Blaydes looks to get back into title contention, he will be faced with another tough challenge in Chris Daukaus.

Watch UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs. Daukaus fight preview below:

Daukaus, who also recently came up short in his outing against Derrick Lewis, will look to redeem himself and break into the division's top five with a win over his opponent. The 32-year-old is currently ranked No. 9 in the heavyweight rankings, and a win over No. 4-ranked Blaydes would immediately put him into title contention.

Edited by David Andrew