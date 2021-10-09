UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (October 9, 2021)?

The UFC will be returning this weekend for UFC Fight Night 194. A women's strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez will be the night's main event.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez will take place on Saturday, October 9, at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both headliners successfully made weight at Friday's official weigh-ins.

The co-main event will feature Randy Brown opposite Jared Gooden in a welterweight clash.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - Television channels

Here is the detailed information for watching UFC Vegas 39 live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Vegas 39 prelims and main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus. Subscriptions are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

The Disney Plus Bundle is a more pocket-friendly version and comes at $13.99 per month with access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 39 prelims and main card will be available to watch live on BT Sport 2, as well as on the BT Sport app and website in the United Kingdom. Contract-free and cancellable-anytime BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25. You do not have to be a BT Broadband owner to be able to purchase the pass.

For long-term subscription options, the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month can be added to the existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

UFC Vegas 39 will be broadcast on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will be simulcast live on the Sony LIV app and website, which is accessible with a premium subscription available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

