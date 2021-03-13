UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

This Saturday will see UFC return once again to the Apex arena with UFC Vegas 21 headlined by Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The two will lock horns in a welterweight bout in the main event, while the co-feature will see Misha Cirkunov take on Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout.

That's a surprisingly tense face off between tomorrow night's main event of Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad -- hyped! pic.twitter.com/PxjVuTtABU — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 12, 2021

After last having fought in July, 2019 against Rafael dos Anjos, Leon Edwards' return to the octagon has already been delayed due to the Coronavirus situation multiple times. He was previously booked twice to fight Khamzat Chimaev and then a third time for Saturday's bout.

However, each time, COVID-19 intervened with the matchup. This time around, Chimaev had to pull out once again due to complications stemming from COVID-19. Belal Muhammad, currently on a streak of four wins, took the fight on short notice.

UFC Vegas 21 Legal Viewing Alternatives

With Dana White cracking down on illegal streamers and issuing warnings since before UFC 257 in January, here are all the legal alternatives you have to watch or stream UFC Vegas 21.

ESPN+ reserves the rights to air live UFC action at all times. Therefore, all viewers need is an ESPN+ subscription to watch this Saturday's UFC Fight Night:

The cost of a regular ESPN+ subscription is $59.99 per year and $5.99 per month. You can also get it as part of a bundle package where you get ESPN+, Disney Plus, and Hulu together at just $12.99 per month.

Advertisement

It is even more economical to get the ESPN+ subscription along with a UFC pay-per-view. When UFC pay-per-views go up on sale, ESPN+ puts forward a package where you can purchase one annual subscription along with the pay-per-view access at only $89.99, which is far less than the separate cost of $59.99 annual membership and $69.99 regular pay-per-view cost. With the package deal, you are likely to save more than 30% on your usual expenditure.

The UK audience can watch UFC Vegas 21 on BT Sport 1 and also stream it on BT Sport app and website. BT's Sport bundle package is available at £25 per month.

Indian viewers can either watch the Fight Night on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels, or stream it live on the Sony LIV app.

The preliminary card of UFC Vegas 12 will begin on Saturday at 5 PM ET/ 2 PM PT in the USA, 10 PM GMT in the UK, and 3:30 AM IST (March 14, Sunday) in India. The main card will start from 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT in the USA, 1 AM (Sunday) in the UK, and 6:30 AM IST (Sunday) in India.