UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum full card results and video highlights 

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum was headlined by a middleweight battle between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. Both fighters tried to bounce back in the crucial battle, coming off losses against No.1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker.

Cannonier was originally scheduled to fight Paulo Costa, but the Brazilian had to withdraw, making room for Kelvin Gastelum in another main-event slot. Gastelum was outpointed by Whittaker in his last fight, the same as his rival Jared Cannonier.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum witnessed a lightweight war between Clay Guida and Mark Madsen. The veteran Guida came was coming off his first win in over two years, earning a unanimous decision against fellow legend BJ Penn. Meanwhile, Madsen tried to maintain his undefeated record since venturing into MMA in 2013. The former Olympian wrestler finished Danilo Belluardo and outpointed Austin Hubbard in his first two UFC outings.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum also saw a heavyweight clash between surging prospects Parker Porter and Chase Sherman. The six-fight main card included a bantamweight battle between Trevin Jones and Saidyokub Kakhramonov. Vinc Pichel and Austin Hubbard clashed in a lightweight battle on the main card. Flyweights Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval started off the main card action.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum results

Main card results

Jared Cannonier def. Kelvin Gastelum via Unanimous Decision (48-47 x3)

Mark Madsen def. Clay Guida via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Parker Porter def. Chase Sherman via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Trevin Jones via Submission at (4:39 of Round 3)

Vinc Pichel def. Austin Hubbard via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval via Submission at (1:46 of Round 2)

Prelim results

Austin Lingo def. Luis Saldana via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Brian Kelleher def. Domingo Pilarte via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Josiane Nunes def. Bea Malecki via KO (4:54 of Round 1)

William Knight def. Fabio Cherant via KO (3:58 of Round 1)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Roosevelt Roberts via KO (4:55 of Round 3)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Sasha Palatnikov via sub (2:33 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum highlights

Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum

Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum engaged in an all-out war in the main event. The ranked middleweight contenders battled for five rounds, putting on an instant classic in the headliner. Cannonier eventually picked up an emphatic unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 48-47 in his favor.

Check out the highlights below:

Quién continúa en el camino al título? #UFCVegas34 🤜💥🤛 pic.twitter.com/5gMEclPDnF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

MÁQUINAS DE PELEA! Salieron sin reservas desde el primer round 🔥 #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/0CXmRiNp92 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Gastelum habló de velocidad y aquí la presume, conectando los mejores golpes en los intercambios #UFCVegas34 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HdCPq5yAtB — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Cannonier peligroso aún! Una pelea de mucha táctica ya agresividades #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/atwTbbQKkX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Gastelum usando sus recursos para romper el ritmo de Cannonier en round 5! #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/7jYqUq8jb2 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Oficial, por decisión unánime @KillaGorillaMMA derrota a Kelvin Gastelum por decisión unánime en la estelar #UFCVegas34



Qué les pareció la decisión? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hi4FnPlgGF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Clay Guida vs Mark Madesn

Olympic silver medalist Mark Madsen took on veteran contender Clay Guida in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum. Both fighters went toe-to-toe in a technical standup battle that went the distance. Madsen eventually picked up a closely contested split decision win against Guida.

Check out the highlights of the intriguing co-main event below:

Algunas de las mejores acciones de @MarkTheOlympian que le dieron la victoria y lo mantienen invicto #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/qLUOikA3OK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Parker Porter vs Chase Sherman

Heavyweights Parker Porter and Chase Sherman engaged in a 'Fight of the Night' contender at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum. The contest surprisingly went the distance despite both athletes maintaining a crazy pace for the weight class. Porter outpointed Sherman to pick up a unanimous decision win with scorecards reading 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

Check out the highlights of this barnburner below:

Sherman recibiendo bien a Porter por ahora #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/NAFgh5EcpC — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Porter ahora con el ataque al suelo y empieza a trabajar #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/Ckxbp7b3iz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Ambos están cansados y alguien puede cometer un error en cualquier momento que sea fatal #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/XtbAMH7hfz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

El gran ritmo y presión de @Parker_Porter le dan la victoria unánime por decisión #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/sIv3fJMRD4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs Trevin Jones

Saidyokub Kakhramonov made a statement with an emphatic submission victory over Trevin Jones at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum. The fight was fairly competitive before the Uzbek put Jones to sleep with a power guillotine in the third round.

Check out the highlights below:

🤫 con 4 días de preparación @SaidYokubMMA se anota una victoria y debuta con finalización #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/ZKakxD72eg — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 22, 2021

Saidyokub Kakhramonov guillotines Trevin Jones unconscious! pic.twitter.com/4E3GvPhovq — Will (@ChillemDafoe) August 22, 2021

Vinc Pichel vs Austin Hubbard

Vinc Pichel and Austin Hubbard engaged in a barnburner for the second fight on the main card at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum. While Hubbard came out aggressive early on, Pichel quickly found his rhythm and traded bombs until the final seconds.

Watch the key moments of the contest below:

🚨💥 Vinc Pichel🇺🇸 remporte le combat face à Austin Hubbard par décision unanime ! 3 victoires de suite pour Pichel🇺🇸 !

(30-27 x3) pic.twitter.com/pkiWaOetvY — MMA Empire 🇫🇷👊🏻 (@MMAempireFR) August 22, 2021

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval put on an absolute banger to open the action on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum. Pantoja quickly took Royval to the mat and slugged it out on the feet in intervals. He eventually picked up a submission win in the second round.

Check out the highlights below:

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh