What channel is UFC 265 on tonight?

UFC will return to the Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with a middleweight contender fight between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum as the headliner.

The card for UFC Vegas 34 was originally scheduled to feature Paulo Costa opposite Jared Cannonier, but 'Borrachinha' claimed on Twitter briefly after the bout was announced that he never signed a contract for the fight.

Costa then entered into a pay dispute with the UFC, which led to Kelvin Gastelum replacing him as the other headliner.

In the co-main event, Clay Guida will take on Mark Madsen in a lightweight clash.

Find out about the start time and full card of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum here and some of the fights to look forward to here.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum - Television channels

Following are the television channels and other streaming details for watching UFC Vegas 34 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

US audiences can watch the UFC Vegas 34 preliminary card live on ESPN 2 and the main card on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

The full card will also be simulcast on ESPN Plus. Subscriptions for ESPN Plus are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

UK

The UFC Vegas 34 prelims and main card will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes for BT Sport access are available at £25, which is contract-free and cancellable anytime. BT Broadband owners can get the same at a discounted rate of £15.

India

In India, UFC Vegas 34 will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) television channels, which are accessible via local cable/DTH connection.

You can catch UFC Vegas 34 live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, which is available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

You can also stream the card in certain locations on the UFC Fight Pass if you do not have direct access to live streaming for UFC events. UFC Fight Pass subscriptions are available at $9.99 a month and $95.99 per year.

