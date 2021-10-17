×
Jim Miller one step away from equaling Donald Cerrone's record for most UFC wins after dominant KO victory over Erick Gonzalez

UFC lightweight star Jim Miller
Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 17, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Jim Miller is one step away from equalling Donald Cerrone's record for the most victories in UFC history. At UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont he knocked out Erick Gonzalez at 0:14 of round two to claim his 22nd win in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Gonzalez was pretty active inside the octagon early on, but he wasn't able to land clean shots on his opponent. Miller used all his experience to work from guard and execute some solid kicks.

The 38-year-old American veteran ended the opening round with some heavy counter-punches.

Jim Miller utilized a lazy kick from Erick Gonzalez just seconds into the next round and connected with a left hook to send the latter into the canvas. A few more punches earned Miller a victory at UFC Vegas 40.

MOST WINS - UFC History
23 - Donald Cerrone
22 - Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155)
22 - Demian Maia
#UFCVegas40

Jim Miller is now tied with former UFC welterweight and middleweight title challenger Demian Maia for most wins.

Meanwhile, he also occupies the third spot on the list for most finishes in UFC history, alongside the likes of former champions Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva.

MOST FINISHES - UFC History
17 - Charles Oliveira
16 - Donald Cerrone
14 - Vitor Belfort
14 - Anderson Silva
14 - Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155)
14 - Matt BrownThis is Miller's 13th finish as a UFC lightweight, tying Joe Lauzon for most in 155 lb. history. #UFCVegas40

Former lightweight championship challenger Donald Cerrone has 23 wins in the UFC and hasn't come out on top in his last six fights.

Jim Miller is determined to become the first person to contest 40 bouts in the UFC

Jim Miller has now set his sights on becoming the first UFC fighter to contest 40 bouts inside the octagon.

Speaking to former middleweight champion and current commentator Michael Bisping after defeating Erick Gonzalez, Miller claimed he wanted to get to UFC 300.

"I just like to fight and then get paid. We'll see. My early goal was 40 fights in the UFC. We're two away from that. I feel like I can make that pretty easy. I got my eyes further ahead in the future. We're going to try and get to (UFC) 300," said Miller.

Watch Jim Miller in conversation with Michael Bisping below:

Also Read

"We're going to try and get to 300!"@JimMiller_155 having fought at UFC 100 and UFC 200 has his eyes set on competing on UFC 300! 🤯#UFCVegas40 https://t.co/XWBumY5rxL

Miller holds a 33-16-1 record in his MMA career so far. He has never fought for a championship in the UFC.

Edited by Avinash Tewari
