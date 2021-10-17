Jim Miller one step away from equaling Donald Cerrone's record for most UFC wins after dominant KO victory over Erick Gonzalez

Jim Miller is one step away from equalling Donald Cerrone's record for the most victories in UFC history. At UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont he knocked out Erick Gonzalez at 0:14 of round two to claim his 22nd win in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Gonzalez was pretty active inside the octagon early on, but he wasn't able to land clean shots on his opponent. Miller used all his experience to work from guard and execute some solid kicks.

The 38-year-old American veteran ended the opening round with some heavy counter-punches.

Jim Miller utilized a lazy kick from Erick Gonzalez just seconds into the next round and connected with a left hook to send the latter into the canvas. A few more punches earned Miller a victory at UFC Vegas 40.

UFC News @UFCNews

23 - Donald Cerrone

22 - Jim Miller (

22 - Demian Maia

#UFCVegas40 MOST WINS - UFC History23 - Donald Cerrone22 - Jim Miller ( @JimMiller_155 22 - Demian Maia MOST WINS - UFC History

23 - Donald Cerrone

22 - Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155)

22 - Demian Maia

#UFCVegas40

Jim Miller is now tied with former UFC welterweight and middleweight title challenger Demian Maia for most wins.

Meanwhile, he also occupies the third spot on the list for most finishes in UFC history, alongside the likes of former champions Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva.

UFC News @UFCNews

17 - Charles Oliveira

16 - Donald Cerrone

14 - Vitor Belfort

14 - Anderson Silva

14 - Jim Miller (

14 - Matt BrownThis is Miller's 13th finish as a UFC lightweight, tying Joe Lauzon for most in 155 lb. history. MOST FINISHES - UFC History17 - Charles Oliveira16 - Donald Cerrone14 - Vitor Belfort14 - Anderson Silva14 - Jim Miller ( @JimMiller_155 14 - Matt BrownThis is Miller's 13th finish as a UFC lightweight, tying Joe Lauzon for most in 155 lb. history. #UFCVegas40 MOST FINISHES - UFC History

17 - Charles Oliveira

16 - Donald Cerrone

14 - Vitor Belfort

14 - Anderson Silva

14 - Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155)

14 - Matt BrownThis is Miller's 13th finish as a UFC lightweight, tying Joe Lauzon for most in 155 lb. history. #UFCVegas40

Former lightweight championship challenger Donald Cerrone has 23 wins in the UFC and hasn't come out on top in his last six fights.

Jim Miller is determined to become the first person to contest 40 bouts in the UFC

Jim Miller has now set his sights on becoming the first UFC fighter to contest 40 bouts inside the octagon.

Speaking to former middleweight champion and current commentator Michael Bisping after defeating Erick Gonzalez, Miller claimed he wanted to get to UFC 300.

"I just like to fight and then get paid. We'll see. My early goal was 40 fights in the UFC. We're two away from that. I feel like I can make that pretty easy. I got my eyes further ahead in the future. We're going to try and get to (UFC) 300," said Miller.

Watch Jim Miller in conversation with Michael Bisping below:

Also Read

Miller holds a 33-16-1 record in his MMA career so far. He has never fought for a championship in the UFC.

Edited by Avinash Tewari